Caitlin Clark's Team Being Coached by Cheryl Reeve Adds to WNBA All-Star Intrigue

The WNBA All-Star Game has juice. This was proven by the 2024 contest being the most watched league event of last season. Of course, that contest had the built in storyline of Caitlin Clark going up against the Olympic team she was snubbed from, so in order for the festivities from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to live up to that hype, there needed to be some subplots as an encore.

Fortunately, the league has once again gotten said talking points through Clark and the Indiana Fever.

First, there was where the Fever's superstar guard (and teammate Aliyah Boston) placed in the player voting for All-Stars, which only fueled the growing "Fever vs everybody" mentality that has become a rallying cry within fanbase, one that recently got a boost through Clark's celebratory comments following Indiana's Commissioner's Cup win.

WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark as the 9th best guard in the league

They voted Aliyah Boston as the 9th best Forward/Center in the league



It really is Indy vs the world pic.twitter.com/IAtKCEVGz4 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 30, 2025

And now, another wrinkle has been added to the All-Star intrigue, in a story that brings the Olympics saga full circle in a sense.

The WNBA officially announced the coaches for the All-Star squads, one captained by Clark, the other by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier. Collier's team will be helmed by New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, while Clark's is to be led by Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve—who was notably the head coach for Team USA in the aforementioned 2024 Paris Olympics.

With the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game head coaches slated to come from the two teams with the best winning percentage through tonight’s games, the All-Star coaching staffs are now set! And with the head coach of the top-ranked team scheduled to guide the All-Star team whose… — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) July 4, 2025

Of course, Reeve's role for Team USA made her a lightning rod amid the discourse around Clark being left off the roster. And the Lynx coach's past social media activity shading the outsized attention Clark and the Fever receive compared to the rest of the league has also resurfaced as a conservation, after it was brought back up by USA Today reporter Christine Brennan during her book tour.

It must be noted that Clark and Reeve have not displayed any actual beef, and the latter praised the Fever star when Indiana met up with Minnesota last season. Not to mention, there is no disputing Reeve's coaching acumen.

Still, given the history, Clark's star power, and Reeve's penchant for not biting her tongue; it all adds up to a very interesting storyline for All-Star weekend.

Let's just hope Clark is healthy enough to participate in the exhibition, so fans can see what she looks like on the floor under the tutelage of Reeve.

