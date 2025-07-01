Caitlin Clark Sitting Out Commissioner's Cup Is Right Call for Fever and WNBA

The Indiana Fever are set to take the court against the No. 1 ranked Minnesota Lynx in their first-ever WNBA Commissioner’s Cup appearance––—but they’ll do so without star Caitlin Clark. And in many ways, this is a good thing.

BREAKING: Caitlin Clark (groin) will be out for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final vs. the Minnesota Lynx, the Fever announced. pic.twitter.com/t8ffpPOUfU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 1, 2025

The announcement that Clark would sit out due to a lingering groin injury may have disappointed fans looking forward to seeing her face-off against current MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier, but it feels like the smart decision—not only for Clark, but for the league as a whole.

Clark’s season has been physically demanding. She’s been playing heavy minutes with above average defensive pressure—often double or triple-teamed—and has already missed games this year with nagging injuries, including the groin issue that sidelined her last week.

Pushing through that type of injury for one game—even one with a $500,000 prize pool like the Commissioner’s Cup—may not be worth the risk. Groin injuries are notoriously sensitive and easy to aggravate. If not given proper recovery time, they can lead to more serious setbacks that could sideline Clark longer-term.

groin injury is really not one to mess around with.. wouldn’t hate it if they sit her until after all star. https://t.co/THMKS1pTuu — Rachel A DeMita (@RADeMita) June 27, 2025

The consequences wouldn’t just affect Clark either, as her star-power draws millions of eyeballs to games and presumably would create a ripple effect felt league-wide.

The impact of Clark’s absence was clear earlier this season when she missed time with a quad injury—Nielsen ratings reportedly showed a 55% drop in viewership, according to USA Today.

WNBA ratings are down over 50% and Indiana Fever games are down 53% with Caitlin Clark out



(via @nypost) pic.twitter.com/eME9ML0Tx9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 12, 2025

The Commissioner’s Cup game does not count in the WNBA standings. And while it does come with a big spotlight, hefty prize money and bragging rights, credit is due to the Fever for making the hard but smart decision. Prioritizing Clark’s health is not only good for her future, but the league's as a whole––and there’s too much on the line to risk for just one night.

