Legendary Notre Dame Coach Commends Caitlin Clark for Elevating Women’s Basketball
Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball has been nothing short of historic.
During her time as an Iowa Hawkeye, the college superstar not only set the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record—across both men's and women's basketball—but also shattered viewership records. When Iowa faced off against South Carolina in the 2024 NCAA Championship game, it averaged 18.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s basketball game in history.
Clark’s transition into the WNBA has been no different. She continues to set records and elevate the visibility of women's hoops, creating an unprecedented ripple effect. And some of the legends who helped build the foundation of the women’s game are taking notice.
Muffet McGraw, former head coach of Notre Dame women’s basketball, is one of them. Over her 33-year tenure from 1987 to 2020, McGraw built Notre Dame into a powerhouse, cementing her place as one of the greatest coaches in basketball history.
Attending the Naismith Awards on April 2, McGraw was asked whether she ever imagined women’s basketball becoming this popular. Her response: “Women my age all dreamed this would be possible, and when Caitlin Clark came on the scene quite a few years ago, she made it all happen. I think we owe her quite a lot.”
McGraw isn’t alone in her admiration. WNBA legend Lisa Leslie echoed the sentiment in an interview with USA Today Sports, stating, “We can’t deny what Caitlin Clark has done for the women’s game... have we ever had teams need larger arenas?”
Her remarks highlight the surging demand for tickets, as multiple WNBA teams have already moved their games against the Fever to bigger venues to accommodate fan interest in what’s quickly becoming the hottest ticket in sports.
With the WNBA’s lengthy eight-month offseason, you’d expect her impact to fade some—but it has only built more anticipation for what’s ahead. Backed by legends of the game and a rapidly growing fanbase, Caitlin Clark’s legacy as a transformative figure in women’s basketball history is already taking shape.