NFL Addresses Caitlin Clark’s Role as Speaker at League Meetings
Caitlin Clark continues to make her mark on the sports world beyond basketball. This time in regards to football, more specifically, women's flag football.
The NFL's annual meetings begin Sunday in Palm Beach, Fla., and it has invited Clark to participate in a panel discussion on the league's interest in growing flag football and women's sports. The panel will also feature tennis legend Serena Williams and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
“The NFL is certainly interested in learning from the experience of some of the greatest athletes who have ever lived,” Jeff Miller, an NFL executive vice president, said during a media Zoom call per USA Today.
“Certainly, Serena Williams fits that description, and Caitlin Clark’s engagement with college basketball and the WNBA, as well as Mellody Hobson, who is part-owner of the Broncos and invests in sports, including women’s sports. The owners, the clubs, are interested in learning more," he added.
Flag football has become important to the NFL as they believe it is a good way to get women involved in the game. In addition, the sport is being introduced to the world in the Summer Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles. Since the Olympics will feature the sport for both men and women, the NFL wants to get involved fast.
With Clark's rise through college basketball at Iowa and now with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA, she is an ideal spokesperson to help position any sports endeavor for success.
Clark is known to be a long-time Kansas City Chiefs fan and has expressed interest in eventually buying a stake in an NFL team. At just 23-years-old, Clark is setting new standards not only for women's basketball but for all women's sports.