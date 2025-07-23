Indiana Fever On SI

Sabrina Ionescu Shares Injury Wisdom With Caitlin Clark

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu opened up about her own journey to support Caitlin Clark in navigating what has been an injury riddled season for the Indiana Fever sensation.
Rosalina Lee|
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana's Caitlin Clark was once again sidelined with a right groin injury as the Fever hung tough for three quarters against the New York Liberty in Tuesday night's game at Barclays center in Brooklyn––ultimately falling to the defending champs 98-84.

Clark has had a frustrating start to the season, missing half of it on her fourth injury––two in her quad, followed by issues in her left groin and now her right. For someone who hasn’t missed a game since high-school, navigating these uncharted waters can take a mental toll.

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu was in a similar boat in her second year in the WNBA, after missing nearly all of her rookie season with a severe ankle injury.

“I had four soft tissue injuries that next year that a lot of people didn't know about…two calves and two hamstrings and kind of just tried to play through it,” Ionescu said Tuesday after the game to the media. 

“It's kind of similar [to Caitlin]. When you don't go through any injury early on in your career, you have no idea how to maneuver it and that's something I was able to talk to her about at All-Star [weekend] is, you almost sometimes have to go through it to be able to understand, like, what your body needs and you're able to tell what you can play through and what you can't.”

Clark carries a lot on her shoulders with the spotlight she has in the WNBA––much of the bottom line success is directly attributed to her hitting the court. For the brief stint she was out with her second quad injury, Nielsen recorded a 55% decline in nationally televised games, so it’s no surprise that Clark would want to suit back up as soon as she could.

For now, Clark will remain sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. She is seeking opinions from various doctors as she and her support team navigate through next steps.

But every setback is a setup for a comeback––and Ionescu offered Clark some sound advice echoing the sentiment: “I told her, although it sucks now, it's going to be a blessing in disguise, and you just have to stay positive about it, knowing you're gonna become a better player and better person from it.”

Recommended Reading:

Published | Modified
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Share on XFollow YoitsRosie
Home/Caitlin Clark