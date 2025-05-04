The Caitlin Clark Difference Was on Display in Fever’s Iowa Showcase
Caitlin Clark reminded everyone why she is so popular as soon as she finally stepped back on the basketball court for the Indiana Fever. Clark put on quite a display in her Iowa homecoming against the Brazilian National Team on May 4, complete with a ridiculous shot from beyond the spot where she broke the NCAA scoring record with the Hawkeyes.
The 36-foot bucket served as a refresher as to why Clark is simply different from everyone else. Not only in how she draws fans into arenas and around TV screens, but in her ability on the floor. Because there is simply no one else in the WNBA, or perhaps all of basketball, who delivers the level of excitement she does through her game.
The Fever predictably cruised to a 108-44 victory in the exhibition contest, but the entire ordeal was centered around the returning hero. And Clark delivered; both via her trademark deep threes and penchant for dropping delicious dimes.
Fortunately, Clark made it through the contest unscathed, as she took part in the exhibition after missing Indiana's first preseason game due to tightness in her left leg. But before checking out, Clark registered 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, while being +42 in her 19 minutes of action.
It will still be a few weeks before we see Clark in truly meaningful action. However, in ending a drought of over 7 months without touching a WNBA court, the Fever sensation once again showed she is the truth. And all hoops heads are no doubt excited to have Caitlin Clark basketball back.