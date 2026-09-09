Did NBA 2K Get Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston’s Ratings Right?

The Indiana Fever have made their mark on NBA2K27. This was known when it was announced that Fever star Caitlin Clark graces the cover of the Deluxe Edition of the game.

But of course, Clark is not the only superstar player the franchise boasts, and now the player ratings for NBA2K27 have been revealed, including the numbers for Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston.

Clark Gets 96 Rating

Clark received a 96 rating, which is good for second among all WNBA players (tied with Breanna Stewart), trailing only reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, who got a 98. It's hard to nitpick too much with Clark's score given it is the same mark that Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and Giannis Antetokounmpo got on the NBA side. Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Nikola Jokic were ranked higher at 97.

Still, the way Clark has played in the second half of the season, there could be a case to be made to raise her ranking even higher if she's able to continue that level of production through the postseason.

Mitchell Gets 92 Rating

Mitchell's score of 92 is hardly insulting, but it may be a bit low considering the season she has put up. Mitchell is second in the WNBA in scoring and is doing so on ridiculous efficiency considering the volume and difficulty of shots she takes. This is why she has been brought up in the MVP conversation alongside Clark.

Along with Wilson and Clark, Stewart, Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier, and Olivia Miles are all also above her per 2kratings.com. It's a little hard to support Mitchell ranking 7th overall given the year she has had.

Boston Gets 91 Rating

Boston is just behind Mitchell and rounds out the top-15 WNBA players in the game with a rating of 91. This puts three Fever players in the top-15.

This number isn't too far off for Boston, but it could certainly be argued that she should be closer to the score Mitchell got with Mitchell up a couple notches. That's because it is easy to make the case that Boston should be ranked higher than Nneka Ogwumike (who is retiring at the end of the season) and a few other players with a score slightly above hers.

Boston has been managing a leg injury all season long, but that hasn't stopped her from having an All-Star season that includes a huge uptick in three-point shooting.

Overall, the Fever star's ratings are far from insulting, and NBA2K27 got it mostly right. However, when taking into consideration the production from each member of the trio and the degree to which Indiana relies on them, perhaps the scores could be just a bit higher.