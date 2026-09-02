Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark Made WNBA Player of the Month a Tough Call

Perhaps nothing illustrates the kind of season Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark are having in tandem for the Indiana Fever better than the month of August, because both were absolutely spectacular and could have taken home WNBA Player of the Month honors.

Mitchell wound up winning the award for the Eastern Conference, with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson earning the distinction for the West. And it's hard to argue with Mitchell's case.

She posted the highest scoring average for a player over a full month in WNBA history at 28.9 points per game. But she also did so on ridiculous efficiency at high volume. Mitchell shot 55.6% from the floor and 53.4% from three in August. It's not like she takes easy shots either.

MVP behavior 😤



Kelsey Mitchell is the @WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August 💥



learn more: https://t.co/Q1rVvx7sBu pic.twitter.com/LVcPjFZKXW — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 2, 2026

However, her teammate Clark had a strong argument as well. The Fever point guard posted averages of 24.4 points per game and 9.4 assists per game, while shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.8% from deep. The month also saw Clark post the first-ever back-to-back 30+ point and 10+ assist games in WNBA history.

These staggering numbers put up by the backcourt duo is a testament to why the team has been promoting both for WNBA MVP consideration.

Who had the better month? pic.twitter.com/jMUAzm613X — Jason (@letstalkksports) September 2, 2026

Because while it is difficult to choose between them, there is no question they have been producing unlike any backcourt—or any pair, period—that the league has ever seen.

Clark, Mitchell Will Have to Carry Scoring Load for Fever to Win Title

The Fever are fortunate that both players are capable of continuing at the clip they've been playing at, because Indiana will need every bit of their collective explosiveness to win a championship.

The Fever aren't exactly a balanced offensive team. Mitchell is second in the WNBA in scoring at 25 points per game, while Clark is third at 22.5. Clark is also tied for first in assists averaging 8.4. But beyond those two, Aliyah Boston is scoring 16.9 points, while no one else is averaging double-figures.

Sophie Cunningham provides some punch off the bench as a shooter, and Makayla Timpson has thrived since moving into the starting lineup, benefiting from Clark's passes often.

Still, it is the scoring of the backcourt carrying the Fever. Walking into the gym knowing you are getting nearly 50 points a game from two players is certainly a luxury, and of late they've had even more explosive combined scoring performances.

That will have to keep up if they are to hoist the trophy we know they both want.