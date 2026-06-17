Even Caitlin Clark's Bad Games Are Big Games

Caitlin Clark was not at her best as the Indiana Fever bested the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night. Clark was just 1-8 from 3-point range and shot 5-15 overall, missing a few shots around the basket she would normally convert as well. But that didn't stop her from making a big impact.

Clark compiled 21 points and 14 assists in the win, with her playmaking putting Fever teammates in position to succeed and helping propel Indiana to a franchise record 113 points scored in a regular season game.

For context, it was Clark's 14th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists. No one else has more than 10. And she is only 13 games into year 3 while having played only 13 games in year 2 due to injury.

It was Clark's fourth such game this season, only she has had more in a season (8 in her rookie year). She also became the fastest player to reach 250 points and 100 assists in a single season, topping the previous mark by three games.

Through 13 games, Caitlin Clark has 265 PTS and 108 AST 🔥



She is the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 250 points and 100 assists in a single season, beating the previous record by three games! pic.twitter.com/Ixs7McgUtQ — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 17, 2026

All that history when her shot is off makes it scary to think of the statlines she could put up when she gets hot.

Getting to Foul Line Key for Clark

Jun 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Toronto Tempo forward Maria Conde (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A key thing to watch as Clark and the Fever's season develops is how often she gets to the foul line. Because getting to the charity stripe means her bad shooting nights don't become bad scoring ones.

Clark has made it a point to attack the rim in order to earn trips to the stripe and that has paid off of late. She didn't shoot any foul shots against the Connecticut Sun, but that was sandwiched between the 15 free throws she shot versus the Chicago Sky and 14 she took against the Tempo. She is averaging 5.9 free throw attempts per game, which is comfortably a career-high.

Getting those easy points allowed her to score 21 on just 15 shots versus Toronto, meaning her scoring efficiency was solid even without a great field goal percentage.

Clark's Turnovers Aren't Hurting Indiana

Jun 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes the ball while Toronto Tempo forward Maria Conde (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clark is averaging a career-low in the turnover department. She still leads the WNBA at 4.6 per game, but that is down from 5.6 and 5.1 her previous two years. However, it doesn't appear that her highest turnover games are hurting Indiana.

The Fever are 7-2 in contests where Clark has recorded at least 5 turnovers in 2026. Her higher turnover games often come when she is more aggressive and attempting to make riskier passes, and that mentality translates to scoring opportunities as a trade-off.

Clark had 6 turnovers against the Tempo, but those were obviously more than offset by her 21 points and 14 assists.