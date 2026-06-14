Caitlin Clark Finds 3-Point Shot vs Sun: Fever Takeaways

It's fitting that the Indiana Fever's third win in a row came in a game where Caitlin Clark found her 3-point shot.

Clark scored 25 or more points in consecutive contests for the first time since her rookie season, this time with plenty coming from beyond the arc.

Clark, who has struggled to find consistency from deep, had no trouble knocking down bombs in this one, connecting on 5 of 10 from three en route to her 25 points in the 85-75 win.

CAITLIN CLARK FROM THE LOGO! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CuS0mVASGd — WNBA on NBC and Peacock (@WNBAonNBC) June 14, 2026

The Fever star has found ways to score in a variety of ways, making 15 free throws in the last victory against the Chicago Sky as she has put her head down and driven to the cup more often of late. Of course, she also hit the game-winner from deep three contests ago versus the Washington Mystics, which may have helped jumpstart her confidence.

She still leads the WNBA in assists as well, and with her efficiency from the field going up, there is no doubt that Clark is playing at an MVP level.

Sophie Cunningham Plays Hero Late

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates Friday, May 22, 2026, during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Golden State Valkyries, 90-82. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Holding on to a lead is still a work in progress for the Fever. This made for the fourth straight contest Indiana has surrendered a double-digit advantage. Of course, they ended up winning three of those, but a wire-to-wire win would relieve some anxiety.

In this instance it was Sophie Cunningham who provided some relief late. Cunningham, who returned to action after a one-game absence, scored 11-straight points late, providing the cushion the Fever needed to secure the victory.

Many of her looks came from two-man action between Clark and Aliyah Boston, an attack that worked for Indiana against Chicago and carried over to Connecticut—even if Boston missed several shots at the rim she would like to have back against the Sun.

Fever Are Strong on Boards

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) celebrates a 3-pointer Friday, May 22, 2026, during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Golden State Valkyries, 90-82. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One concern many had about Indiana coming into the season was how they would hold up against size inside. Brittney Griner was back for the Sun, but that didn't matter on the boards.

The Fever controlled the glass against Connecticut, emerging with a 38 to 26 edge in rebounds. Boston grabbed 11 herself but she got help from Monique Billings, who snared 8, and Lexie Hull, who had 6. Hull's contribution in that area was notable given she isn't a big and since she was coming off an 8-rebound performance vs the Sky. While Billings had a nice bounce-back performance just as her role in the starting lineup has come into question.

It may not have been the prettiest win, but the Fever will certainly take it. They've got the Toronto Tempo up next on Tuesday from Indianapolis, with a chance to extend what's become a real run.