Fever Are WNBA's Top Statistical Team, Teammates Have Caitlin Clark's Back

The Indiana Fever faced a real test on Friday in the Golden State Valkyries, who came into the matchup with only one loss on the season.

The Valkyries' aggressive approach led to a tough battle for much of the contest, but the Fever outlasted them in an impressive 90-82 win to reach 4-2 overall. Despite turning most of their attention to improving on the defensive side of things, their offense hasn't revealed any weaknesses to start the season. It's still early, but the Fever are right where they should be in terms of offensive production.

What certainly helps them is that they've seen strong, consistent performances from their main core - Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, each of whom are currently averaging double-digits in points per game. The offensive firepower hasn't stopped there though, given Indiana is averaging 93.7 points per game so far.

THE FEVER OFFENSE HAS BEEN RED HOT 🔥



Indiana has put up 85+ points in 6 straight games to start the season, the second-longest streak in WNBA history, trailing only the 2011 Silver Stars (7) 💪 pic.twitter.com/v8PrlVmFut — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 23, 2026

However, it's another statistic that really jumps out—Net Rating. Net Rating is the difference between offensive rating (points scored per 100 possessions) and defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions).

The Fever currently sit at +8.4, giving them the number one rating in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark Has Notable Support From Teammates

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaün (13) get into a scuffle Friday, May 22, 2026, during the first half of a game against the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the Fever's most recent win, Clark found herself in the middle of some heated exchanges with Golden State's Janelle Salaun and Tiffany Hayes. Most notably, after she drained a logo three that tied the game, there was some chirping between her and Hayes, who appeared less than pleased with Clark.

In the past, some fans have felt teammates weren't quick enough to have Clark's back in the midst of physical contests, which is part of the reason Sophie Cunningham's popularity exploded, after she came to Clark's defense.

But that doesn't appear to be an issue anymore. Myisha Hines-Allen notably stepped in to assist Clark during both skirmishes, further emphasizing the connection that they've built since Hines-Allen signed with the Fever in the offseason.

And Boston, who has been teammates with Clark since she got drafted in 2024, made it a point to emphasize her appreciation for the level of attention her superstar teammate has to navigate.

"Always letting her know we have her back and no matter what we're always going to be teammates and sisters. But I think she does a great job, so much that she has to handle whether on the court or off the court. Everyday she shows up and gives us the best version of herself, and I feel like we couldn't ask for anything better than that," Boston said.

AB: “…always letting her know we have her back & no matter what we’re always going 2 be teammates & sisters. She does a great job…so much she has to handle…on the court/off the court…everyday she shows up & gives us the best version of herself…”



Those smiles. Sisters 4 life pic.twitter.com/jyWaxlO7mZ — Nikelodeon (@Nikelodeon2021) May 23, 2026

It's clear that the Fever have a tight-knit group and this chemistry has translated to gritty performances on the floor, as evidenced by the showing in the victory over the Valkyries.