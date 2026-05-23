Fever Are WNBA's Top Statistical Team, Teammates Have Caitlin Clark's Back
The Indiana Fever faced a real test on Friday in the Golden State Valkyries, who came into the matchup with only one loss on the season.
The Valkyries' aggressive approach led to a tough battle for much of the contest, but the Fever outlasted them in an impressive 90-82 win to reach 4-2 overall. Despite turning most of their attention to improving on the defensive side of things, their offense hasn't revealed any weaknesses to start the season. It's still early, but the Fever are right where they should be in terms of offensive production.
What certainly helps them is that they've seen strong, consistent performances from their main core - Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, each of whom are currently averaging double-digits in points per game. The offensive firepower hasn't stopped there though, given Indiana is averaging 93.7 points per game so far.
However, it's another statistic that really jumps out—Net Rating. Net Rating is the difference between offensive rating (points scored per 100 possessions) and defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions).
The Fever currently sit at +8.4, giving them the number one rating in the WNBA.
Caitlin Clark Has Notable Support From Teammates
During the Fever's most recent win, Clark found herself in the middle of some heated exchanges with Golden State's Janelle Salaun and Tiffany Hayes. Most notably, after she drained a logo three that tied the game, there was some chirping between her and Hayes, who appeared less than pleased with Clark.
In the past, some fans have felt teammates weren't quick enough to have Clark's back in the midst of physical contests, which is part of the reason Sophie Cunningham's popularity exploded, after she came to Clark's defense.
But that doesn't appear to be an issue anymore. Myisha Hines-Allen notably stepped in to assist Clark during both skirmishes, further emphasizing the connection that they've built since Hines-Allen signed with the Fever in the offseason.
And Boston, who has been teammates with Clark since she got drafted in 2024, made it a point to emphasize her appreciation for the level of attention her superstar teammate has to navigate.
"Always letting her know we have her back and no matter what we're always going to be teammates and sisters. But I think she does a great job, so much that she has to handle whether on the court or off the court. Everyday she shows up and gives us the best version of herself, and I feel like we couldn't ask for anything better than that," Boston said.
It's clear that the Fever have a tight-knit group and this chemistry has translated to gritty performances on the floor, as evidenced by the showing in the victory over the Valkyries.
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Lindsay Burke covers women’s basketball for Indiana Fever On SI and Women’s Fastbreak On SI. She graduated from Purdue University Fort Wayne with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism and a minor in media production. Early in her career she covered ECHL hockey, the NFL and college football and has since expanded her expertise to the WNBA and the Fever franchise.Follow lindsay_burke94