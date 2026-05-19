Caitlin Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen Connection; Aliyah Boston Back: Fever Notes

The Indiana Fever currently sit at .500 on the season, but they are looking to get on the favorable side against the Portland Fire on Wednesday.

To do so they will rely on the developing connection between their core and the new pieces. One of the latter is nine-year veteran Myisha Hines-Allen, who stepped into the starting lineup in place of Aliyah Boston in the Fever's win over the Seattle Storm.

Her on-court chemistry with Caitlin Clark continues to grow, and she was asked about that at practice Tuesday, and what her relationship is like with the star point guard.

"Just getting to know her off the court has been the best part. I've never talked to her before until I got here, so actually communicating and seeing her vibe is pretty cool, actually. I was not expecting her to be so outgoing, open. It's been really impressive. I have been in awe actually," Hines-Allen said.

Myisha Hines-Allen on Caitlin



“Getting to know her off the court has been the best part…seeing her vibe it’s pretty cool actually. I was not expecting her to be so outgoing, open, knowing a lot of different music. Like it’s been really impressive. I’ve been in awe of it.” pic.twitter.com/JqAYR7ejPn — correlation (@nosyone4) May 19, 2026

Head coach Stephanie White also credited the pair's growing connection and how their skills mesh so well together.

"Caitlin is able to play through her {Hines-Allen} in very similar ways that she's able to play through AB {Aliyah Boston}. Myisha's one of those players that hunts opportunities to get to easy shots. I think they have a great connection," White said.

Fever Receive Good News on Makayla Timpson

Indiana Fever forward-center Makayla Timpson (21) is walked off the court after an apparent injury during the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Doug McSchooler/Special to IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stephanie White says that forward Makayla Timpson is "good to go" for the Fever's upcoming game against Portland. During their most recent matchup against the Storm on Sunday, she had quite a scare after getting hit in the jaw by the Storm's Jade Melbourne during a play where both players collided going after the ball.

This is especially good news as the Fever can't afford any more injuries to their frontcourt.

Timpson, who is in her second season, has shown impressive growth during her time with the Fever. With the lack of depth in the frontcourt last season, she found herself in a role that forced her to mature as a pro quickly. Some early growing pains appear to have certainly paid off with her earning a larger role and responsibility.

Aliyah Boston No Longer on Injury Report

May 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) defends Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Speaking of injuries to the frontcourt, the recent injury to Aliyah Boston (lower leg) created some cause for concern. However, with the most recent injury report posted on the Fever's social pages, Boston's name is nowhere to be found, in fact, their injury report is entirely clear.

Although there were no specific details on the severity of her injury nor any disclosure on exactly what kind of injury it was, there was growing speculation that it was related to an injury Boston suffered in February while competing in Unrivaled. The team's practice on Tuesday gave positive signs as Boston was seen practicing and running through defensive schemes at full speed.

Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. Portland:



No injuries. pic.twitter.com/pAlSO5iKuL — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 19, 2026

The Fever's other bigs passed an early test while filling in different roles during Boston's one-game absence, but her abilities are irreplaceable. Having her presence back will hopefully help the Fever to get rolling.