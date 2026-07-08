Aliyah Boston Takes Issue With Alyssa Thomas Putting Hand on Caitlin Clark's Throat

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston weighed in on the notorious incident between Caitlin Clark and Alyssa Thomas during a July 8 episode of her "Post Moves" podcast with Candace Parker.

"It was a Flagrant 2. That should’ve never been done. You don’t put your hand on someone’s throat and damn-near kick them on the floor. Like, it's a basketball game. What are we doing? So obviously, that was the right call," Boston said.

Aliyah Boston and Candace Parker on the Caitlin Clark-Alyssa Thomas incident:



AB: “That should’ve never been done. You don’t put your hand on someone’s throat and damn-near kick them on the floor. It’s a basketball game. What are we doing?”



🎥: @PostMovesShow pic.twitter.com/mRZ8etJvUA — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) July 8, 2026

She's referring to Alyssa Thomas putting her hand on Caitlin Clark's throat after the two were going after a loose ball during the Fever's June 24 game against the Phoenix Mercury. No foul was initially called, but the league upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 2 after the fact, which resulted in Thomas being suspended for a game and fined $1,000.

These comments from Boston came after Parker asserted that she thought the call was correctly upgraded to a flagrant 2.

Aliyah Boston Can't Be Blamed for Not Speaking on Caitlin Clark-Alyssa Thomas Incident Sooner

Since clips of these comments have been posted on social media, some have asserted that Boston should have spoken about this incident sooner.

While this exchange between Clark and Thomas took place two weeks ago at this point, Boston may have wanted to wait to address it on her own platform, where she can control the narrative, rather than speaking out about it before this. Which is fair for her to want to do.

Not to mention, given the controversy surrounding the whole ordeal, Boston likely didn't want to stoke any further flames while the Fever were focused on improving on the court and getting ready for their next game. Indiana has taken care of business since, winning both contests after the incident occurred, with Boston serving as a major catalyst in the victories.

The bottom line is Boston is correct in her stance and didn't back down from sharing her thoughts publicly after what happened to her superstar teammate.

It seems all parties involved are ready to move on from what transpired and the Fever are set for Clark's probable return to the lineup Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Boston is listed as questionable with the lower right leg injury she has been dealing with.

Indiana and Phoenix do meet again on Thursday night, so it's safe to assume Boston's take with Parker won't be the last time the oft-discussed flagrant foul is addressed.