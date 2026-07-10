Fever Salvage Back-to-Back With Comeback Win Over Mercury: Takeaways

The circumstances of the back-to-back were not ideal for the Indiana Fever. Aliyah Boston missed the previous loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and Caitlin Clark was on a tight minutes restriction. Boston was back for the second contest on the road against the Phoenix Mercury, but Clark was held out for rest as part of her recovery from injury.

Regardless, given Indiana was facing two teams near the bottom of the standings, losing both games would have been a huge blow and it was on the verge of happening.

The Mercury held a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Fever were able to storm back late to secure a 92-89 win.

The Fever's other two All-Stars (along with Clark), Kelsey Mitchell and Boston, delivered the big buckets in the final minute. Boston put Indiana up one on a turnaround jumper with 34 seconds remaining, but Phoenix quickly took the lead back on a patented Alyssa Thomas push shot. Mitchell then responded with what would become the game-winner on a driving layup.

Sophie Cunningham then drew a foul on the other end and wrapped the victory up at the free throw line.

Mitchell finished with 29 points to continue her torrid scoring streak, while Boston had 21 points and 9 rebounds in her return to the lineup after the one-game absence.

Boston hit 3 of 5 shots from deep as she has proven to suddenly be an elite threat from beyond the arc this season.

Tyasha Harris Steps Up in Caitlin Clark's Absence

Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris (52) celebrates a 3-pointer Saturday, June 27, 2026, during the first half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It wasn't just the stars that led the way for the Fever. Tyasha Harris, who entered the starting lineup in Clark's absence, stepped up big in the clutch for Indiana.

Harris hit several huge buckets late and finished with 15 points and 5 assists. The veteran guard has been a steady presence whenever she has had to take the reins with Clark sidelined.

Fever Wrap Up Road Trip in Las Vegas

Jul 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The win over the Mercury may have been sweet considering the recent fiery contests between the two squads, including the controversial game that saw Clark leave with injury and led to Thomas receiving a one-game suspension for pressing her fist into Clark's throat while the latter was lying on the court.

But what it really did is give Indiana a chance to salvage a successful road trip. The Fever will wrap up the west coast swing in Las Vegas against the defending champion Aces.

Indiana will attempt to replicate their previous victory versus Vegas, but that one came with both Clark and A'ja Wilson out.

Wilson has since returned for the Aces, and Clark has said she expects to suit up for the game come Sunday.