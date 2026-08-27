Fever Guard Ty Harris Nails It With Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell MVP Answer

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are both having MVP-caliber seasons. They also both play on the same team. This can lead to an interesting dynamic for their teammates when being asked about end-of-season awards, since picking a favorite could garner a reaction from the fan base.

This happened when Aliyah Boston said, "Honestly, she's really just the MVP," about Mitchell earlier this month. Boston then did tout them both for the award following the team's game against the New York Liberty last weekend, which is the tack guard Tyasha Harris followed at the team's practice Thursday.

"I think they deserve it, both of them," Harris said.

"Nobody wants to be Co-[MVP], but hey, I'm going to throw it out there," she added.

Ty Harris floats the idea of Co-MVP for Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell pic.twitter.com/8ohLAVEdwo — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) August 27, 2026

That came after she marveled at being able to share the floor with the electric backcourt duo.

"I mean, they're amazing. Sometimes when I watch them...I posted a picture the other day, my face was like [scrunches up face]. They're sick. It's just amazing because they draw a lot of attention so it makes it easier on us, our role players to find our groove and get our offense going as well. But also too on the defensive side, we've got to make sure we're handling our business and helping them out as well."

It was the perfect response from Harris. She gave both of her teammates deserved credit without creating any controversy by choosing one over the other.

It Is Hard to Pick Between Clark and Mitchell

No one would be wrong in choosing either Clark or Mitchell for MVP. Mitchell has been as consistent a scorer as there is in the league and is second in the WNBA overall at 24.8 points per game.

Even more impressive is that she is leading the league in three-point percentage at 45.5% and hitting on 51% of her attempts overall. That is staggering efficiency given the difficulty and volume of shots she takes.

Meanwhile, Clark is both a scorer and playmaker. She is right behind Mitchell for third in the WNBA in scoring, while leading in assists. She is also having the best shooting season of her career.

The good news for the Fever is that they don't have to choose between the two. The bad news for opponents is that the tandem can create a pick-your-poison situation. And either option is going to put you on the wrong end of buckets.