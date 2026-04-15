The Fever’s Free Agency Class Looks Modest—Until You See the Math

The Indiana Fever kept their core intact this offseason—and the contract numbers make it clear that was always the plan.

Fresh off a new CBA, the landscape of WNBA deals has changed, and the market for players showed organizations were willing to pay in order to land free agents.

Indiana did make several additions, the most notable signing being Monique Billings—who will likely start for the team at power forward. But the math otherwise shows why the Fever didn't make a slew of splashy moves.

Contract data has not been publicly disclosed but Richard Cohen has reported the figures in the Her Hoop Stats WNBA Salary Cap Database. Here's how the money shaped the Fever roster under the $7 million salary cap.

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kelsey Mitchell: One year, $1.4 million

Star guard Kelsey Mitchell agreed to a one year deal for a supermax salary. Obviously Mitchell's production, she averaged over 20 points per game in 2025, earns the money. But right off the bat, bringing her back eats a big chunk of the cap and the deal being for just one season shows both parties are punting more difficult decisions into the future.

Lexie Hull: Two years, $765,000/$803,250

Hull brings intangibles that led to a payday. Hull reportedly received offers from other teams, but landed back with the Fever. That resulted in a contract well over the league average ($583,000) but certainly in line with what high-end rotation players commanded in free agency.

Sophie Cunningham: One year, $665,000

Cunningham previously expressed a desire for a bigger contract this offseason, but she wound up coming back on a bit of a bargain—though with a huge raise baked in due to the CBA. Cunningham led the entire league in true shooting percentage last season. With Hull offering more youth, durability, and defensive value, she likely commanded more competition on the market. Still, just by bringing back those three, the Fever accounted for 40% of the cap.

Monique Billings: Two years, $800,000 per

Billings may end up being the value deal of the entire offseason. Former Fever player Temi Fagbenle just fetched $1 million from the Toronto Tempo, and other frontcourt players, like Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith of the Dallas Wings, were signed for more than $1 million per season (for multiple years). Billings was the team's major addition and if the fit she showed with Caitlin Clark at Team USA carries over to Indiana, this could prove to be a steal.

Tyasha Harris: One year, $400,000

Harris reunites with former head coach Stephanie White on a contract above the minimum (approximately $300,000 for vets) and is expected to add guard depth and give the team the ability to show different looks in the backcourt. Her contract is reportedly unprotected, but it seems likely she will be on the roster.

The Rest:

Aside from the moves above, the Fever brought back Damiris Dantas on a two-year unprotected minimum deal and signed Myisha Hines-Allen. Hines Allen's contract details have not been disclosed but shouldn't be expected to far exceed a veteran minimum deal.

The rest of the roster will be filled with players already under contract and rookies selected in the WNBA Draft. This is what the Fever's cap looks like:

Player 2026 Salary Kelsey Mitchell $1,400,000 Monique Billings $800,000 Lexie Hull $765,000 Sophie Cunningham $665,000 Aliyah Boston $574,612 Caitlin Clark $528,846 Tyasha Harris $400,000 Myisha Hines-Allen $300,000 (estimate) Makayla Timpson $277,500 Damiris Dantas $277,500 Raven Johnson $289,133 Justine Pissott $270,000 Total 6,547,591

The above numbers are based on a required 12-player roster, and the players most likely to be a part of it. But the bottom of depth chart could still change as there is 3rd round pick Jessica Timmons and training camp contract signings Kayana Traylor and Megan McConnell to account for. The Fever can keep two development players as part of the CBA.

There remains a bit of wiggle room cap-wise the way the team is currently constructed, but Aliyah Boston is also eligible for a max contract under the league's new EPIC provision. That would take her salary to $1.19 million. Given the current math, the Fever do not have the available space to accommodate that, unless there are other new cap quirks they can put to work. But just on the figures, it appears Boston could be forgoing her big payday until next year—when Clark is also max-eligible under the same provision.

Regardless, the numbers make it easy to see why Indiana didn’t spend aggressively in free agency. Between Mitchell’s supermax, sizable deals for Hull and Cunningham, and the addition of Billings, the Fever essentially committed their cap to continuity.

And with Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark both in line for significantly larger deals in the near future, that restraint may not have been optional—it may have been necessary.