Why Sophie Cunningham's Past Scuffle With Myisha Hines-Allen Bodes Well for Fever

The Indiana Fever have made several important additions to their roster in free agency for the 2026 season over the past week or so. However, the two most interesting might be Sophie Cunningham and Myisha Hines-Allen, given their history with each other.

In a 2022 game between the Phoenix Mercury (where Cunningham was on at the time) and the Washington Mystics (where MHA was playing), Cunningham went up for a three-point shot while MHA was closing out on her.

Cunningham made the shot, despite MHA encroaching on her landing space (which should have been a foul at the time). Then MHA deliberately stepped over Cunningham while heading back down the court, which Cunningham took exception to. She swiped at MHA's leg and got right in her face as soon as she stood up. The two were screaming at each other while chest-to-chest for a moment before ultimately getting separated.

Cunningham and Hines-Allen were both assessed technical fouls for this exchange, and neither were ejected. But it would be fair for Indiana Fever fans to watch this exchange and wonder whether it's for the best that these two are now teammates.

Cunningham and MHA's Competitive Fire is Exactly What the Fever Need

But the reality is that this is the exact sort of spark and toughness that the Fever needed more of in 2025.

Cunningham skyrocketed in popularity (or notoriety, depending on who you ask) when she came to Caitlin Clark's defense after Clark was shoved to the ground by Marina Mabrey during a June game against the Connecticut Sun last season. One quarter later, Cunningham grabbed Jacy Sheldon (who started the physical exchange that ended with Clark being shoved) by the neck and threw her down when she was going for a layup, sparking a brawl and getting Cunningham ejected.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) fouls Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This earned Cunningham the label of being Clark's enforcer, not only endearing her to Fever fans but showing the league that physical treatment of Clark would not come without consequences.

Both Cunningham and MHA have earned this enforcer reputation to this point in their careers. And Lin Dunn, the Fever's Senior Advisor and legend of the franchise, reacted to the MHA signing by calling her an enforcer on social media.

The competitive fire that Cunningham and MHA showed in this 2022 exchange has surely blown over between them, as both understand it was in the heat of the moment scuffle.

And they also surely realize that this fire is exactly what the Fever need more of, and will add value that won't necessarily be seen in a box score but should show up in the standings.