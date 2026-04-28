Fever Make Obvious Caitlin Clark Contract Move

If there was ever a women's basketball player a team would want to lock down, it would be Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark.

Anybody who has watched Clark compete on the court should be able to see how valuable she is. While she's best known for her extraordinary shooting range, she's also a generationally talented passer who has a unique knack for finding teammates before they even realize they're open. Not to mention that her competitive fire is infectious and seems to bring the best out of Indiana's roster.

Then there's Clark's off-court impact. At 24 years old, she's the biggest star in the sport's history. No. 22's Fever jersey is the best-selling; essentially, every arena she plays in sells out, and people tune in to watch her on TV at record-breaking rates. Not to mention that she's a great teammate, an exceptional ambassador of the sport, and always conducts herself with grace and eloquence when on camera and on the microphone.

Caitlin Clark | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever organization knows all of this. And that's why the decision they made to exercise Clark's fourth year option on April 28 was a no-brainer.

Details Behind Fever Exercising Caitlin Clark's Fourth-Year Option

What this means exactly is that the contract Clark signed after the Fever drafted her in 2024 included a team option for the 2027 campaign. Indiana exercising this means that Clark will remain under contract through next season.

What's more, under the WNBA's new EPIC (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract) provision, Clark is eligible to renegotiate her contract for the 2027 season, as well as add an extension with the Fever. Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston recently used the same provision to land a record $6.3 million extension.

we have exercised Caitlin Clark's fourth year option 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vo1UCmqlNA — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 28, 2026

Therefore, Fever fans can rest easy knowing that their superstar is signed with the team through next season. But given that Clark has been clear about wanting to play her entire career in Indiana, one would assume that she and her team will begin extension negotiations as soon as it makes sense for both sides, as that is just as obvious a move for the Fever as exercising this fourth-year option was.

Of course, the Fever are hoping Clark will bring Indiana its first WNBA championship since 2012 this season. And given the talent on the team's roster alongside Clark, they seem well-positioned to at least make a deep run in the postseason and potentially have Clark hoisting a championship trophy.