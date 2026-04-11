Caitlin Clark Assists Lexie Hull on Fever Return Reveal

Given how well the Indiana Fever's roster meshed in 2025 (both on and off the court), many fans hoped this same squad would run it back for the 2026 campaign.

Granted, this was always going to be a tall task. No team ever has the same roster from one year to the next, and the league's new Collective Bargaining Agreement made it extremely difficult to fit players (especially on a roster as talented as Indiana's in 2025) within the salary cap.

But the Fever have at least done a solid job of keeping their core together to this point. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are still under contract, making that aspect of matters easy, and they completed their big three by announcing their re-signing of Kelsey Mitchell on April 10.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This news about Mitchell didn't come as a surprise, given Indiana extended a core qualifying offer to Mitchell on April 7, while also making a restricted qualifying offer to Lexie Hull.

While Hull isn't seen as a star player, she's a key piece of the team's chemistry on and off the court. And since this qualifying offer meant that the Fever would be able to match any other offer Hull received in free agency (and if they did so, then Hull had to return), it seemed like a matter of time before Hull's return was finalized.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull Announce Hull's Fever Return

And that's exactly what happened on April 11, when Hull and Caitlin Clark announced Hull's return to Indiana with a TikTok post on Hull's account.

The video showed Clark and Hull on some sun-soaked balcony together. Clark mouthed, "Tell a friend to tell a friend".

Then Hull mouthed, "She's back!" before the two smiled together.

CAITLIN AND LEXIE ANNOUNCE SHE IS BACK WITH THE FEVER pic.twitter.com/MMNKCl4x4w — correlation (@nosyone4) April 11, 2026

The top comment on Hull's TikTok is from Clark, who wrote, "YIPEEE SKIPEEEEEE".

And it's not a surprise to see Clark so excited, given the great relationship she and Hull have cultivated during Clark's first two seasons playing for the Fever.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou added context with an X post that read, "Hull is signing a multi-year deal to return to the Fever, I'm told. She was a popular free agent who weighed several options but opted to return to Indiana and keep their young core together."

Hull is signing a multi-year deal to return to the Fever, I'm told.



She was a popular free agent who weighed several options but opted to return to Indiana and keep their young core together. https://t.co/Kfg6mW5hH4 — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 11, 2026

The amount of money Hull signed for hasn't been made public yet. But the fact that she's signed for multiple years is a testament to the team's desire to keep her.

What's more, Clark also tagged Sophie Cunningham (who is a free agent) and commented, "@S O P H I E hey what’s up wyd".

Hull then added, "🎥🎥🎥". This prompted Cunningham to respond by saying, "The no invite is CRAZYYYYY! You two better make up for this horrible TikTok".

This has all got to get Fever fans feeling good about the band (or at least the most crucial parts of it ) getting back together.