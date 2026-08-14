Fever Must Take Advantage of Injured Wings in Marquee Matchup

The Indiana Fever will get another crack at the Dallas Wings on Friday.

The Fever haven't faced the Wings since they fell to Dallas in the season opener in Indianapolis, a high-scoring affair that ended in a 107-104 Indiana loss.

Of course, any time these two teams face off the focus will be on Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, as that is perhaps the most marquee matchup the WNBA can produce.

Both have had tremendous seasons, with Bueckers entering the contest averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game; while Clark is boasting averages of 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists.

But the outcome of the rematch may very well come down to the other players on the floor, or perhaps those who will not take the court for Dallas.

Reeling Wings Dealing With Injury

The Wings have undoubtedly experienced a major turnaround season under first-year head coach Jose Fernandez. Dallas was just 10-34 last year, which landed them the No.1 pick in the WNBA Draft for the second consecutive season (Bueckers was first overall in 2025).

But their top selection, Azzi Fudd, will be sidelined for the game against the Fever, as will All-Star forward Jessica Shepard.

The Wings enter the contest reeling overall, losers of 5 of their last 7 games. The absence of Shepard in particular is damaging given she is averaging a double-double in points and rebounds and is just behind Bueckers for the team lead in assists. The team's other big free agent signing, Alanna Smith, has needed to step up with Shepard out.

The lack of Shepard's playmaking in the frontcourt should make the Wings easier for the Fever to defend, and Indiana's defense has improved since Makayla Timpson entered the starting lineup.

On the other side, there's no reason the Wings should be able to slow down the Fever's historic offense. As long as Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston get any scoring support at all from the team's role players, they should cruise to another 100-plus point performance.

Indiana has strung together two consecutive wins after narrow losses to the league-leading Minnesota Lynx and defending champion Las Vegas Aces. There's no reason they shouldn't be able to extend that win streak to three straight games against a Wings team that comes into the contest injured, and amid a bit of a tailspin.

Expect Clark and Mitchell to produce big numbers yet again with Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale doing their best to keep up.