Fever Takeaways: Caitlin Clark Isn't the Concern

The Indiana Fever got the 2026 WNBA season started with a 107-104 loss to the Dallas Wings. Of course, the contest featured Caitlin Clark's return to regular season action, so it's only natural that all eyes were on her.

However, Clark's play isn't the concern for the Fever afterward.

Clark said, "I feel good," following the contest and explained her trips to the locker room, which sparked some injury speculation, as getting her back adjusted—maintenance essentially.

While managing a back is never ideal, coach Stephanie White chalked it up as part of being a professional athlete, and added they wouldn't have played her 30 minutes if there was anything more serious.

Clark said she thought she was just a couple made shots away from having a great game. She finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists. Clark didn't shoot great from the outside, but made a concerted effort to attack the basket. And clearly Indiana's offense performed just fine given the points they put on the board.

The defense on the other hand...

Fever Struggle to Get Stops

May 9, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clark and the Fever offense looked strong, the Wings even stronger, as Indiana simply could not get enough stops to pull out the victory.

Part of that is a credit to a Dallas team that has added lots of talented personnel, and a head coach in Jose Fernandez who is orchestrating a spread out attack.

Still, White wasn't happy with her team's lack of discipline on defense afterward. She lamented the number of uncontested looks Dallas got, and cited "detail-oriented things" as the culprit. She did add that the issues are correctable while emphasizing the Fever won't simply be able to outscore teams.

Kelsey Mitchell Can Still Score With the Best of Them

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) warms up Saturday, May 9, 2026, before the Fever’s season opener game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White's sentiment is correct. But Indiana will be able to outscore teams often if they can get just enough stops. A big reason for that is star guard Kelsey Mitchell.

With Clark and Boston on the floor, it's hard to send extra attention Mitchell's direction, and she is equipped to cook one-on-one coverage. Mitchell finished the contest with 30 points, and the Fever's big three combined for 73 points. That's enough to beat most opponents.

It's also why Clark made it clear that coach White has given that core group the keys.

"This is your team," she said White told the trio in the lead-up to the season.

Caitlin Clark on the message Stephanie White gave to her, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston:



“This is your team.” pic.twitter.com/FJwmby0Be1 — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) May 9, 2026

Monique Billings Was Missed, Makayla Timpson Stepped Up

Indiana Fever forward-center Makayla Timpson (21) rebounds the ball Saturday, May 9, 2026, during the second half of the Fever’s season opener game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 107-104. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lexie Hull was able to return for limited minutes after missing the preseason due to what White described as "nagging" hamstring tightness, but the Fever were without another key piece against Dallas—Monique Billings, who the team signed as a free agent in the offseason.

Billings surely would have helped on the defensive end, and on the boards, and her ability to screen could have freed Clark up for cleaner looks. Fortunately, she was held out for precautionary reasons and shouldn't miss much time with her tweaked ankle.

Meanwhile, second year pro Makayla Timpson continues to show promising development. She scored 11 points on 5-6 shooting in 19 minutes.

All in all, there were plenty of positives to take from the Fever's season-opening loss, including Clark looking fast and strong on the court. But the performance of her, Boston, and Mitchell is a given on offense. The focus now shifts to the other end of the floor for Indiana to improve moving forward.