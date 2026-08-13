How to Watch Fever vs Wings: Tough Final Regular Season Stretch Awaits Indiana

Despite everything that's happened this season, the Indiana Fever remain in a favorable spot as the schedule hits the middle of August. Indiana has 11 regular season games remaining before the playoffs, where they're aiming to make another deep playoff run.

They're primed to, especially with the way they've played as of late. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have played out of their minds over the last month, making themselves virtually impossible to stop. Mitchell's streak of 20+ point games has reached 17, while Clark is having a career year, nearly averaging a double double.

The duo's brilliance was on display against the New York Liberty on Tuesday, as Mitchell and Clark combined for 50 of Indiana's 106 points. Shots from beyond the arc were falling for everybody, as the Fever went 16/25 on threes against the Liberty.

They'll now conclude their mini homestand against the Dallas Wings on Friday night. Dallas had lost five of their last six before picking up a win in Toronto on Wednesday. This'll be a huge matchup, as both teams are currently slated to make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Wings:

When: Friday, August 14

Time: 7:30pm ET

Where to watch: ION

Indiana has tough schedule ahead after Wings game

Despite their recent skid, Dallas still owns a 20-14 record and can't be dismissed. Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale have led the way of late for the Wings, who are dealing with some injuries.

On Saturday, Indiana will hit the road to play the Atlanta Dream, who they'd face if the playoffs began today. Atlanta is currently 0.5 games back from Indiana, so the race for seeding purposes between them will be interesting to watch unfold as the regular season finale draws near.

They'll then play Dallas again in Texas next Thursday after a game in Toronto versus the Tempo, and the Liberty two days after. It's definitely a loaded slate in the final 11 regular season games, with two matchups against the Minnesota Lynx still remaining as well.

Indiana will continue to lean on their big three of Clark, Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. One tweak that's worked well was the insertion of Makayla Timpson into the starting lineup. Veteran Monique Billings has adjusted to her new bench role with grace, giving the second unit some extra juice.

Of course, Sophie Cunningham's lights-out shooting has helped tremendously. She had 12 points off the bench in their last matchup.

Indiana's proven to be a good team. They may need to play even better to not lose ground down the stretch.