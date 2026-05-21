Fever's Options After Waiving Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Now that the Indiana Fever have played 5 games in the 2026 regular season, the team is starting to get a clearer picture of what their roster's roles and rotations will look like as their campaign progresses.

This inevitably meant that some players were going to receive fewer minutes, and no roster ever looks the exact same at the end of a season compared to the beginning of a season. And Indiana's first big roster move was announced on May 21, when they made the decision to waive veteran guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

we have waived guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.



thank you, Tori ❤️ pic.twitter.com/td7diYHQpT — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 21, 2026

Perhaps this move shouldn't come as a surprise, as Walker-Kimbrough has only played 3.5 minutes of garbage time so far this year and hasn't produced any positive stats.

In fact, the most interesting aspect of this is what the Fever might do to fill that vacant roster spot. And they have four options in that regard.

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) guards Indiana Fever guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Fever Might Do After Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Decision

1. Elevate Bree Hall or Justine Pissott to Full Roster

One option is elevating either Bree Hall or Justine Pissott, both of whom are on the development contracts with the Fever, to the team's full roster. This could be the cleanest fit, as both have been around the team.

But there's a strong case to be made that Indiana should use this opportunity to further bolster frontcourt depth, especially after Aliyah Boston's recent injury scare.

Indiana Fever guard Bree Hall (23) | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

2. Sign a Free Agent

Indiana's second option is signing a player in free agency. There are compelling options available, like center Kalani Brown, who could add crucial depth behind Boston. Brown is 6-foot-7 and most recently played for the Phoenix Mercury before being bought out.

Of course, the Fever could sign any player still available on the market.

3. Sign Development Contract Player From Other Team

Indiana's third option is signing a player who's on a development contract with another WNBA team. Caitlin Clark's best friend Kate Martin, who is in a development contract with the Los Angeles Sparks, inevitably comes to mind here.

Teams have the right of first refusal if their development player is given an offer, but if they chose not to elevate them to the main roster immediately, then they would move on to the franchise who chose to sign them.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kate Martin (21) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

4. Trade for a Player

The Fever could also execute a trade for another player without losing anyone on their current roster. This doesn't seem likely, but it is still technically on the table.

Regardless of how Indiana fills this roster spot, they're going to have to sign the resulting player to a minimum contract, given their salary cap limitations. But that still presents plenty of options.

It will be interesting to see how Indiana handles this, as a decision on their next move will likely come in the near future.