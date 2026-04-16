Fever President Details 'Angst' of WNBA Free Agency

The past few weeks were an unprecedented time for WNBA front offices. It has been less than a month since a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was agreed upon, and every day since then has been filled with some sort of chaos before the 2026 season begins.

There has been the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire's Expansion Draft, WNBA free agency, and the WNBA Draft all in April. And with the Fever's training camp beginning on Sunday, the front office has surely been working in overdrive to ensure there's a competitive roster on the court.

Kelly Krauskopf is currently the Fever's President of Basketball and Business Operations, which means that she has been in the thick of everything going on.

Indiana Fever President of Basketball and Business Operations, Kelly Krauskopf, with Sophie Cunningham | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly Krauskopf Explains Fever's Hectic WNBA Free Agency Period

Krauskopf was the guest on an April 15 episode of "Query & Company" and was asked which was a greater challenge and what created the most uncertainty for her this offseason: the business aspect of the CBA or dealing with the fallout from the health issues that last season's roster faced, and retooling the team.

"I mean, I'm always thinking about our roster. I'm a basketball brain first, and putting together teams is what I've done for a lot of years. So going into this offseason, knowing that we had a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, there are going to be some new parameters around how we would sign players," Krauskopf responded, per an X post from @Query_Company.

Caitlin Clark is making over 6.7x as much money this year with the new WNBA CBA 😤 pic.twitter.com/DuD6QLyDOh — Underdog (@Underdog) March 20, 2026

"The market was going to be reset to a certain degree, for free agents. I mean, there were over 100 free agents. That's unheard of in an offseason, for any league, to try to grab players. And we only had a certain amount of time to do it," Krauskopf continued.

"So there was a lot of angst, of like, making sure we took care of our in-house players. We wanted to return, obviously, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie [Hull], and Sophie [Cunningham]. We wanted to keep some of our players that were with us, that understand what we're about and how we go about it; and obviously complement Caitlin and Aliyah. And it was such a quick turnaround... it was just a very hectic, probably two to three-day period, where it was an interesting 23-48 hours, for sure," she concluded."

The #WNBA offseason has been sped up because of how long it took for a new collective bargaining agreement to be agreed upon.



What was it like for the Indiana Fever's front office? Kelly Krauskopf explained earlier today to @jakequery.



🎧 https://t.co/VE4hOQQWou pic.twitter.com/ywnbz78Anu — Query & Company (@Query_Company) April 15, 2026

It's interesting to hear Krauskopd mentioning the "angst" of this free agency period. And while it sounds chaotic, she and the rest of the front office did a great job getting Indiana in a position to contend this season.