Myisha Hines-Allen Explains Reason for Joining Fever in Free Agency

The Indiana Fever have already made several moves in free agency to add depth to their roster ahead of the 2026 WNBA season. In the frontcourt, the biggest move they had made to this point was adding Monique Billings and re-signing Damiris Dantas.

But the Fever signed another veteran frontcourt piece on April 13, as news recently broke that they signed Myisha Hines-Allen.

Hines-Allen (who goes by MHA) is coming off a 2025 campaign with the Dallas Wings where she averaged 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 40 games. She has spent the majority of her career with the Washington Mystics, who took her with the No. 19 pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. She remained with Washington until midway through the 2024 season, when she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx.

MHA's best season was in 2020, when she averaged 17 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in a COVID-shortened season.

Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Myisha Hines-Allen Details Reason for Fever Free Agency Decision

Hines-Allen was quoted speaking about her free agency decision in a press release the Fever made on April 13.

“I’m excited to join the Fever. Playing for a contending team was a priority for me in free agency. The Fever check off all the boxes in what I was looking for, so I’m eager to play with these elite women and to get the chance to have the best fans in the league cheering for me, as well," she was quoted as saying.

Fever GM and COO Amber Cox added, “Myisha brings a unique skillset to our frontcourt rotation. She has been a consistent performer on both sides of the ball throughout her career and brings championship experience that will impact us on the court and in the locker room. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Fever.”

Myisha Hines-Allen is Indiana bound 😤



let's give her a warm welcome, Fever fans.



📝: https://t.co/nsvabxnUIV pic.twitter.com/vx2yqPGZbs — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 13, 2026

MHA's role likely won't require much scoring impact for Indiana. Instead, she'll be trusted to get rebounds, play good defense in the paint, and perhaps serve as an enforcer for Caitlin Clark. Hines-Allen has built a reputation for being a physical, intense presence and isn't afraid to make her opinions or emotions apparent.

All it will take is MHA coming to Clark's defense one time for Fever fans to warm up to her. And this will quickly become invaluable as the Fever's season progresses and they hopefully prepare for another run deep into the postseason, albeit this time with a fully healthy roster.