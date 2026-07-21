Fever's Bench Depth Continues to Deliver Winning Contributions

The Indiana Fever are playing winning basketball and seemed to have hit their stride of late. The catalyst behind the team's recent success been their All-Star backcourt of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, but the competitive edge hasn't halted there.

The Fever have seen their depth live up to the test in recent games, which should have fans very optimistic given their lack of rotation options over the last couple seasons since Clark arrived. The front office made significant moves during the offseason to bulk up their roster, and they're seeing it pay off of late.

Because the Fever play at the fastest pace of any team in the WNBA, they need a bench that can sustain the team's potent offense. At the season's halfway point, the reserves deserve some credit as a result of the Fever's rise to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Fever's biggest backup contributors:

Sophie Cunningham

Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cunningham's shooting has been key for Indiana. Currently hitting on 43.7% of her attempts from deep, Cunningham has been one of the league's most lethal shooters from beyond the arc.

She went 3-of-4 from beyond the are in the Fever's most recent 20-point 108-88 win over the New York Liberty, finishing the contest with 11 points in 22 minutes. Cunningham is also shooting an efficient 48.4% from the field overall and is currently averaging 9.4 points per game. In another notable game for Cunningham this season, she shot a blistering 85.7% from three-point range in an important win over a top three team in the Las Vegas Aces back on July 12.

After being traded for prior to the 2025 season, Cunningham has been one the team's biggest contributors off the bench and has consistently proven her value to the organization.

Tyasha Harris

Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris (52) looks at the basket Saturday, July 18, 2026, during the second half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 108-88. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing in a backup role to Clark and Mitchell creates a large task for any player, but Tyasha Harris hasn't showed many flaws when filling in. Due to injury this season, Clark has been on a recent minutes restriction and head coach Stephanie White has needed to rely more on the veteran backup.

Harris is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.3 rebounds. But after stepping in for Clark and seeing her role increase since, she is contributing 9.5 points and 3.4 assists over an eight-game stretch.

The Fever needed a reliable and steady option at backup point guard, and Harris has fit the bill.

Myisha Hines-Allen

Jul 5, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) drives against the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of their game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the off-season departure of veteran Natasha Howard, the Fever had a major gap to fill. They needed to seek out a power forward to play alongside or in rotation with Aliyah Boston. Ninth-year veteran Myisha Hines-Allen checks those boxes and has given the Fever the frontcourt depth they desperately needed.

In just 14 minutes played off the bench against New York, Hines-Allen put up an impressive +22 plus/minus. Her defensive intensity has provided the Fever with a solid presence in the paint as well. Thus far, Hines- Allen is averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game.

The Fever will continue to lean on her when the situation calls for it, and Hines-Allen has shown she is prepared to step up when necessary.

Makayla Timpson

Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) drives to the basket Saturday, May 2, 2026, during the first half of a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Makayla Timpson is beginning to find her way in the Fever's lineup. As she sees her minutes increase, her on-court presence grows along with it. Timpson isn't known to stack the stat sheet, but she brings other strengths to her game that many other teams around the league simply don't have in a forward. Her explosive block against the Phoenix Mercury created a highlight reel. Her ability to crash the glass is also apparent with her impressive 6'10" wingspan.

Timpson's comfortability playing in a fast paced, high-powered system makes her a valuable asset that head coach Stephanie White is leaning on more and more. Her athletic ability stands out from nearly any other player in the WNBA.

Amid Aliyah Boston's brief absence recently due to injury, Timpson took full advantage of her opportunity as a first-time starter. In fact, she has a +6.7 Net Rating overall during her minutes on the floor this season. In just her second year in the WNBA, Timpson's growing confidence may even translate into an expanded role in high-stake situations.