How Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell Could Be WNBA Co-MVP

When speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris made a case for Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell to share the 2026 WNBA MVP award.

"I think they deserve it, both of them. Nobody wants to be Co-[MVP], but, hey, I'm gonna throw it out there," Harris said, per Fever On SI's Robin Lundberg.

Ty Harris floats the idea of Co-MVP for Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell pic.twitter.com/8ohLAVEdwo — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) August 27, 2026

A few hours later, the Fever's social media accounts posted a graphic promoting both guards as MVP candidates, writing, "Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, that’s our MVP²."

There's no question that both Clark and Mitchell have produced MVP-caliber seasons for the Fever and are arguably putting together the best backcourt duo season in league history.

In the surface, it seems absurd, even impossible, that Clark and Mitchell could win a Co-MVP award, if only because it has never happened in league history.

But there's actually a real path to them doing so, given how the voting works.

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Have a Real Path to Sharing WNBA MVP

Here's how annual WNBA MVP award voting works: a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters submits a top five player list for each award. Their first place vote gets 10 points, second place gets 7 points, third place gets 5 points, fourth place gets 3 points, and fifth place gets 1 point.

The player with the most points at the end of voting wins. Therefore, all it would take is a statistical tie between Clark and Mitchell for first place for them to be awarded Co-MVP.

While this hasn't happened for the WNBA MVP award yet, and the votes amounting to the same are highly unlikely, it isn't impossible. If the voters truly see Clark and Mitchell as equal in the MVP race, crazier things have happened.

A'ja Wilson and Alanna Smith were WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year last season. But this voting was different, as each voter only picked one player. Wilson and Smith both finished with 29 votes (there were 72 total voters last year), and therefore shared the honor.

Again, it's highly unlikely there would be a WNBA Co-MVP, especially because the MVP voting process includes many more points (surely to keep a Co-MVP scenario from happening). Plus, voters would need to have Clark and Mitchell as the top two MVPs for it to happen, while other stars like A'ja Wilson and Olivia Miles have made a very solid case for themselves.

But it isn't impossible. That's something Fever fans can cling to.