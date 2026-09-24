How Indiana Fever Have Fared Against All 3 Potential First-Round Playoff Opponents

Heading into their final regular season game against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, the Indiana Fever have three potential opponents for the first-round: the Atlanta Dream, the Las Vegas Aces, and the Golden State Valkyries.

The Fever will face the Dream (who have locked up the No. 4 seed) if they beat the Lynx or if the Washington Mystics lose to the Chicago Sky on Thursday.

Indiana will face the No. 3 seed if they lose to the Lynx and the Mystics win, because that will drop them to the No. 6 seed.

Las Vegas and Golden State are going for the No. 2 seed. If the Valkyries win or if the Aces lose in their respective games on Thursday, Golden State will get the No. 2 seed and the Aces will fall to No. 3. But if the Valkyries lose and the Aces win, Golden State will fall to the No. 3 seed.

Indiana has fared differently against these three potential opponents. Looking back at each matchup provides context on who the Fever might want to face in the first round.

Aliyah Boston celebrates her made three-pointer in the first half of a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever. | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Fever’s 3 Potential Playoff Matchups Come With Very Different Histories

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

The Fever and the Dream tied their season series 2-2 this year.

June 4: Fever W, 83-71; June 18: Fever L, 101-108; June 20: Fever L, 96-113; August 16: Fever W, 95-91 (OT)

The Fever and the Dream have been the most even match among Indiana's three potential first-round opponents. Both teams typically score at a high volume when facing each other.

It's worth noting that Indiana was +5 at home across the two games and -13 on the road against Atlanta. This is significant, because the Fever will not have home-court advantage in any of these potential best-of-three first-round matchups.

Then again, Indiana was in the same situation against Atlanta last season and won the series, including a winner-take-all Game 3 in Atlanta. But both rosters are significantly different compared to a year ago.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Fever won their season series against the Aces 2-1 this season.

July 5: Fever W, 84-68; July 12: Fever W, 109-75; August 6: Fever L, 84-86 (OT)

The Fever blew the Aces out in their two victories against them this season, while the Aces' one win came in overtime. Caitlin Clark also didn't play in the Fever's July 5 game.

Interestingly enough, the road team won every game in this season series, with Fever taking both games in Las Vegas and the Aces winning the one game in Indianapolis.

The Fever match up extremely well against the Aces on paper, and their average margin being +16 proves that. Most Fever fans are hoping a first-round matchup against the Aces, and for good season.

Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries

The Fever lost their season series to the Valkyries 2-1 this season.

May 22: Fever W, 90-82; May 28: Fever L, 88-90; July 15: Fever L, 75-88

Golden State gives the Fever their most uncomfortable matchup of these three potential opponents. They've also defended against Caitlin Clark the best of the three.

Indiana went 1-1 against Golden State at home, while the Fever lost their only road game to the Valkyries, who are known for being elite on their home court.

Thankfully for Fever fans, the Valkyries are the most unlikely first-round opponent at this point, as they're likely to beat the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday. Because this is the team the Fever probably want to play the lease in the first round.