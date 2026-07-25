How to Watch 2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Fever Big 3 on Display in Chicago

The Indiana Fever's season will be on pause for a good reason, as the 2026 WNBA All-Star game takes place on Saturday night. Indiana will be represented by their big three in Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

This year, two WNBA legends will highlight the teams, as Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Witherspoon will battle it out. Clark and Boston will start for Team Spoon, while Mitchell is part of the starting five for Team Coop. It'll be fun to see how Clark and Mitchell play against each other, especially considering how well they've existed together as of late.

Here's how to watch the 2026 WNBA All-Star game:

When: Saturday, July 25

Time: 8:30pm ET

Where to watch: ABC, Disney+

The Fever are tied with the Atlanta Dream for the most All-Stars, both teams having three players. The difference is that Indiana's players will be starters in this game. Here's a look at how the Fever's big three has fared in the first half of the season:

Caitlin Clark: 21.8 ppg, 7.9 apg, 3.8 rpb

Kelsey Mitchell: 23.3 ppg, 2.7 apg, 1.7 rpg

Aliyah Boston: 17.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.8 apg

It's easy to see why they'll be starting on Saturday night.

Caitlin Clark's busy All-Star weekend included meeting with Barack Obama, new shoe color and comments on outside noise

As it will be for the rest of her career, Clark had tons of media attention on her this week. At All-Star practice, she was asked about the unfair narratives being thrown her way from the media and answered with grace.

Caitlin Clark responds to the USA Today article calling her a danger to black and queer people:



"Sometimes people forget I have feelings. I'm a real individual." pic.twitter.com/oUwVydimWH — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 24, 2026

"I get people have a job to do, but at the same time, don't make accusations about my character and who I am when you don't know me."



Caitlin Clark sits down with @malika_andrews for a candid conversation. pic.twitter.com/IA0jLReHOd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2026

Perhaps the best part of the day was seeing former United States President Barack Obama give Clark some serious words of encouragement.

Former President Obama gives words of encouragement to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark: "Don't lose that joy. The game's like the game. And you're a hooper…you're always hooping. And you are on a nice little run right now." pic.twitter.com/srRWsquTls — CSPAN (@cspan) July 24, 2026

"Don't let all this nonsense get you down," said Obama. Clearly the former President sees the unfair treatment Clark has received since she arrived in the league two years ago. Their brief conversation had to have been a refreshing perspective for Clark to hear.

an iconic pre WNBA All-Star practice link up 🔥



President Obama with CC, Kelz & AB. pic.twitter.com/tHiTDF7uYZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 24, 2026

Of course, Clark also debuted a new color of her upcoming 'Caitlin 1' Nike sneaker.

CC rockin’ the Caitlin 1 “White Label LX Promo” at All-Star Weekend 🥶 pic.twitter.com/z5qVlgf4aL — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 24, 2026

These are similar to the ones she showed previously with an icy outsole. These are strictly all white, including the soles, but finished off with a silver swoosh.

Clark, Boston and Mitchell will have the opportunity to put the Fever on the map even more with standout performances at the All-Star game.