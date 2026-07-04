How to Watch Fever vs Aces: Indiana Needs Win After Extended Break

The Indiana Fever remain in seventh place in the WNBA standings after a literal week off from playing. Their last matchup was the previous Saturday, when they blew out the Los Angeles Sparks behind Kelsey Mitchell's team-high 26 points. It was their second game of the season without Caitlin Clark on the floor, who suffered a back injury during their loss to the Phoenix Mercury beforehand.

It just so happens that even with a week off, Clark will be out again for Indiana's next game against the Las Vegas Aces. While she will remain out on Sunday, Clark returned to practice on Friday and seemed optimistic about a return next week.

Caitlin Clark (back) confirms she will be OUT for Sunday, but is returning to practice today. pic.twitter.com/UOUehRmKHJ — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) July 3, 2026

Here's where to watch the Fever take on the Aces:

When: July 5, 2026

Time: 7pm ET

Where to watch: ESPN/Disney+

Despite their extended break, Sunday's contest will kick off a slew of games for the Fever ahead of the All-Star break. Indiana will play eight games before they watch three of their own in Clark, Mitchell and Aliyah Boston start in the WNBA All-Star game.

Fever need to send message with win over WNBA's best Aces

This is quite the matchup to come back from after an extended break. The Fever will begin their West Coast trip against the league-leading Aces. Las Vegas currently is tied for the best record in the WNBA at 15-5 with the Minnesota Lynx.

It just so happens that former Fever NaLyssa Smith has become a key part of Las Vegas' rotation, as she scored 29 in their last outing to pull off an overtime victory. Of course, the Aces also employ A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray, who are leading the charge for Becky Hammon's squad.

The Aces fell to the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday night, but it seems that hasn't shifted their focus at all. The Fever will need players to step up big time, especially with Clark not playing once again. Las Vegas has been dealing with injury as well, with reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson having missed the last two contests with a right leg issue.

The aforementioned Mitchell did her thing in their last win, but the supporting cast also came to play. Veteran Tyasha Harris, who started in place of Clark, posted 16 points on 5/8 shooting from the field, a huge relief point for the starting lineup. Boston had 17 points of her own on 83% shooting, while Monique Billings also tallied 15 points and six rebounds.

It'll take that type of effort again to take down the Aces on Sunday night.