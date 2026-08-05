How to Watch Fever vs Aces: Indiana Remain Among WNBA's Best

The Indiana Fever came back down to earth on Sunday as they fell to the league-best Minnesota Lynx. It was a tight battle, with the Fever coming in on a five-game win streak. The Lynx edged out a 108-100 victory, notching their tenth-consecutive win.

One thing is for sure: despite the loss, Indiana can hang with the best teams in the league. The team won't accept moral victories, but they've come a long way since the start of the season. Only three Fever players reached double digit points on Sunday, that being Caitlin Clark (19), Aliyah Boston (15) and Kelsey Mitchell (37). The supporting cast, who've been clutch as of recent, just couldn't give the same output against the Lynx.

Indiana will now come back home to face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night. The Fever have won their last four regular season games against the Aces, dating back to last July. Speaking of July, the Fever averaged over 100 points per game last month. Mitchell and Clark's brilliance have sparked their turnaround.

Here's how to watch the Fever take on the Aces:

When: Thursday, August 6

Time: 7pm ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Caitlin Clark's Player of the Week and Kelsey Mitchell's shooting streak show why Fever can make serious title push

Yes, Clark was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season. She averaged 25.7 points and 9 assists per game last week, nearly a double double. On the last day of the month, Clark etched her name into the history books once again with her fourth career triple double, posting 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Seattle Storm.

Clark now has the third-most triple doubles in WNBA history. Her runningmate in Mitchell is also on her way to making history. She's just one performance away from tying A'ja Wilson's single season streak of consecutive 20 point games. Mitchell currently sits at 14, with the chance to tie Wilson's record against the Aces on Thursday.

These two are the engine of the Fever's offensive success. Boston also does her job extremely well, as she can score from anywhere while also being a menace on the glass. Indiana's big three will be the reason they can make a deep playoff push once again.

With 14 regular season games remaining, it's go-time for Indiana to push for the playoffs.