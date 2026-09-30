How to Watch Fever vs Aces: Win or Go Home Scenario in Game 3

The Indiana Fever avoided elimination on Tuesday night. In their first home playoff game of the year, Indiana came away with a 99-89 win over the Las Vegas Aces to force a deciding game three on Thursday. Gainbridge Fieldhouse was rocking, which certainly helped the Fever come away with a crucial victory.

Indiana is now one game away from eliminating the defending WNBA champions. Across the league, the top seeded Minnesota Lynx were swept by the New York Liberty, so that's one huge domino to fall. If the Fever can come away with a win in Las Vegas on Thursday, 2/3 of the top teams will have been eliminated in the first round.

As the series goes back to Las Vegas, Indiana needs to lock in and play smart basketball. Caitlin Clark said it herself that the team played soft in game one. They need to remember that on Thursday night. Here's how to watch the winner-take-all game between the Fever and Aces:

When: Thursday, October 1

Time: 9pm ET

Where to watch: USA Network

Looking at potential Fever semifinal matchups

The Fever can't look too far ahead, as all of their focus needs to be on coming away with a win in game three. It's still interesting to speculate on who they could play in the WNBA semifinals, the round they lost in last season.

If Indiana goes on to eliminate the Aces, they'll play the winner between the Golden State Valkyries and Dallas Wings. As it stands right now, Golden State holds a 1-0 series lead over Dallas heading into Wednesday.

The Fever are 1-5 vs the Valkyries all-time, since they were introduced as an expansion team last year. Their lone win came this past May, a 90-82 victory at home. Chase Center has been a house of horrors for the Fever, as they still search for their first win in Golden State. If they meet in the semifinals, Golden State would own homecourt advantage due to them being the second seed.

If Dallas comes back to eliminate Golden State, coupled with Indiana winning on Thursday, that would be a matchup the world would love to see. Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers in the playoffs would draw a ridiculous amount of viewers. The Fever are 1-2 vs the Wings this season.

Regardless of what the future holds, Indiana has to play the same way they did in game two.