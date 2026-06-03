How to Watch Fever vs Dream: Caitlin Clark Faces Angel Reese With Indiana Under Pressure

The Indiana Fever will play in their first Commissioner's Cup game on Thursday night, hosting the Atlanta Dream. It's been a rough past few games for the Fever, who dropped their last 2 matchups during their west coast trip. Indiana now sits at 4-4 while the opposing Dream come in at 6-2.

Indiana's defense has been suspect as of late, allowing 100 points to the Portland Fire and 90 to the Golden State Valkyries. They're allowing 89 points per game, tied for the second-highest opponent scoring average in the league. That certainly has to be cleaned up if the Fever want to get back into the win column soon.

Here's where to watch the Fever take on the Dream:

When: June 4, 2026

Time: 7pm ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

It'll be a tough task against the Dream, who employ Allisha Gray. Gray is averaging 21.1 points per game, more than Kelsey Mitchell (20.6) and Caitlin Clark (20.1) currently. Rhyne Howard is also putting up 19.3 points every night, as she'll pose problems for the Fever if their defense doesn't improve.

Of course, this matchup will be centered around Clark and Angel Reese, as they'll meet for the first time this season. Reese was traded from Chicago to Atlanta this offseason for two first-round picks.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese meet for 6th time in WNBA

As stated above, Clark and Reese will face off for the sixth time in their WNBA careers. The difference this time around is Reese being on a winning team, as she was on a struggling Sky squad in the past.

Clark has the upper hand in their matchups, with a 4-1 record. She beats Reese in every category in their head-to-head meetings outside of rebounds, which is a given. Clark averages 20.4 points, 10 assists and 7.2 rebounds when going against Reese. Reese does average a respectable 13.2 points and 14 rebounds per game against Clark's teams.

This will be a major game for Clark and the Fever, coming off of two forgettable performances. The Fever are the defending Commissioner's Cup champions, as they defeated the Minnesota Lynx last year to win the tournament.

Indiana will face the other six Eastern Conference teams over their next six games. The teams with the best record in Commissioner's Cup play will meet later this month to compete for the trophy. This is a good test for the Fever who need a win desperately.