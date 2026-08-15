How to Watch Fever vs Dream: Indiana Begins Five-Game Road Trip

The Indiana Fever are rolling, as they've now won three consecutive games and eight of their last 10. It's been a remarkable turnaround after their early season struggles, as Indiana now sits pretty with a 22-12 record. 10 games remain in the regular season, so they can't let off the gas at all.

Especially as they're set to face the Atlanta Dream next. Sunday's matchup will also mark the beginning of a road trip for the Fever, where they will play five games in eight days.

In their last game, the Fever pulled away from the Dallas Wings behind the brilliance of their Big 3. Caitlin Clark (29 points, 10 assists), Kelsey Mitchell (23 points) and Aliyah Boston (16 points, 10 rebounds) proved once again why they're the league's most formidable trio.

They also had a huge lift off the bench from someone other than Sophie Cunningham this time. Veteran Tyasha Harris knocked down a career-high five threes, as she ended up with 15 points in 17 minutes.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Dream this weekend:

When: Sunday, August 16

Time: 5pm ET

Where to watch: ESPN/Disney+

Fever can strengthen lead in East with win over Dream

Atlanta is the one team that's on Indiana's tail. Currently just 0.5 games behind, the Dream are also 8-2 in their last 10 matchups. The Fever have proven, especially recently, that they belong amongst the league's best teams. They'll need to pull out a win against Atlanta in order to really pull away in the standings.

Of course, the media will focus on this being another matchup between Clark and Angel Reese, as the two haven't exactly been best friends dating back to college. In their head-to-head meetings in the WNBA, Clark has a 5-3 record over Reese's teams, while averaging 21 points and nine assists in those games.

Reese doesn't have to carry the scoring load, as Atlanta has stars such as Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray averaging double figures every night. The Dream are coming off of a dominant 104-69 win over the Connecticut Sun, where Howard and Gray each scored 29 points.

This will be the final regular season meeting between Indiana and Atlanta this year. The Fever have 10 games remaining before the playoffs begin, so a win against Atlanta on Sunday would be huge as they make their final push.

With the way they've been playing recently, the Fever should be confident facing anybody. Especially when their Big 3 is clicking.