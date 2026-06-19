How to Watch Fever vs Dream: Indiana Seeks Revenge After Recent Home Loss

The Indiana Fever couldn't pull out what would've been their fifth-straight win on Thursday night, falling to the Atlanta Dream 108-101. There's no time to sulk, as both teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta to complete the home-and-home series.

The Fever's defense collapsed late in the fourth quarter to allow the Dream to come away with the victory. After trailing by 9 heading into the final 10 minutes, Indiana stormed back to tie the game at 93. They weren't able to close it out despite brilliant performances from their big three.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Dream again on Saturday:

When: June 20, 2026

Time: 1pm ET

Where to watch: ABC

Caitlin Clark, who debuted her new 'Caitlin 1' Nike sneakers, posted 26 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds on 8/17 shooting. Aliyah Boston had 23 points and 8 rebounds, marking the 10th time she and Clark scored 20+ points in the same game. Kelsey Mitchell added in 26 points of her own.

Sophie Cunningham also continued her hot streak, posting 12 points off the bench on 2/3 from downtown.

Caitlin Clark aims to replicate recent success on Saturday

Amidst her highly-anticipated shoe release, Clark has looked more like herself as of late. She won WNBA Player of the Week honors for the Eastern conference while averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over a three-game span.

Caitlin Clark is your WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week 🔥



⭐ 3-0 record

⭐ game-winner at WAS

⭐ tied franchise record for most 30-point double-doubles (3)

⭐ WNBA record for most 30+ point, 10+ assist games (3)

⭐ 6th in franchise history in 3PM (183)

⭐ recorded 10th… pic.twitter.com/PyOGGsnqG7 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 16, 2026

Here's a look at Clark's last five games:

19 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds (W vs WAS)

32 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds (W vs CHI)

25 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds (W vs CON)

21 points, 14 assists, 5 rebounds (W vs TOR)

26 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds (L vs ATL)

Talk about being on an absolute heater. Clark's now averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 14 games this season. As of right now, she's averaging the most points per game of her career, her previous high being 19.2 as a rookie.

Clark is surprisingly fifth in All-Star fan voting, as she's even behind teammate Boston.

Top 10 (fan) vote getters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, per the league. pic.twitter.com/sC3Hl8spgf — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) June 17, 2026

All-Star voting ends next Saturday, so there's still time for Clark to climb the ranks. Still, she should be higher based on the performances she's put up thus far.

As it always has to be mentioned, Clark is now 5-2 against Angel Reese in the WNBA, with the chance to add another win to her column on Saturday.