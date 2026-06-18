Aliyah Boston Leading Caitlin Clark in WNBA All-Star Votes Sparks Surprise

The "early return" fan vote for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game was made public on June 17, and the fact that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark wasn't leading the vote came as a major surprise, given that she has dominated WNBA All-Star fan voting since entering the league in 2024.

Clark was fifth overall in votes, getting 253,602. And not only was she not the league's leading vote-getter, but she didn't have the most votes out of Indiana Fever players. That distinction belonged to her teammate, star center Aliyah Boston, who was third overall in voting with 282,186 votes.

Top 10 (fan) vote getters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, per the league. pic.twitter.com/sC3Hl8spgf — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) June 17, 2026

Boston's lead over Clark on votes isn't surprising because Clark is outshining Boston on the court. Both players are playing great this season, but Boston is averaging a career-high 17.1 points per game while also producing at her normal rate in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

Boston has also shown major growth this year when it comes to her shooting. For one, her 84.2% free throw percentage is a marked increase from her 76% career mark from the stripe. But more noticeable is her jump in three-point volume and makes.

Boston is shooting 42.4% from three-point range this year, which is up from 20.7% last year. She's also attempting 2.5 threes per game and making 1.1 this season, way up from 0.1 made threes per game in 2025.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston's Early Return Fan Voting Isn't the Final Story

While it's very interesting to see Boston outpacing Clark in terms of fan votes, the bottom line is that this lead is far from final.

Clark's standing in this early return fan vote didn't escape the attention of her fan base, and seemingly inspired them to attack the votes with a newfound vigor on Wednesday. Because of this alone, it wouldn't be surprising to see Clark skyrocket up the standings once the next 2026 WNBA All-Star fan vote goes public.

Regardless, both Clark and Boston are in position to earn a (well-deserved) appearance at this year's All-Star Game, as each has shown more than enough to earn that this year. And even if fans didn't give them the votes they deserved, fan voting is only 50% of what gets players a starting spot on the All-Star roster. Other WNBA players get 25% of the vote, while the media gets the remaining 25%. The reserves are chosen by the coaches.

The more interesting question is whether one of these two will get enough fan votes to finish in the top two, which would mean they'd be a team captain and get to choose their All-Star roster (which Clark did in 2025, despite not playing in the game with an injury).