How to Watch Fever vs Dream: Red-Hot Fever Look to Keep Things Rolling at Home

It's been a good month of June thus far for the Indiana Fever, who continue to trend in the right direction. While they won't defend their Commissioner's Cup trophy from last season, Indiana's sole focus now is to stack as many wins as possible.

The Fever head into the next contest as winners of four straight, along with six consecutive victories at home. That's great news, as they're set to host the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. Both teams met earlier in the month, with Indiana taking that one 83-71. This will be a home-and-home set, meaning the teams will meet again on Saturday but in Atlanta.

Here's where to watch the Fever take on the Dream:

When: June 18, 2026

Time: 7:30pm ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

As it will probably remain for the rest of their careers, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will be at the forefront of this matchup. Clark is now 5-1 against Reese when they've met in the WNBA, averaging nearly a double double in those games.

Clark's been rolling recently and so have her teammates. Sophie Cunningham has exploded as of late, shooting the ball at an absurd rate late in games. In their dominant 113-91 win over the Toronto Tempo, the Fever had four players in double digits, with Cunningham's coming from off the bench.

Sophie Cunningham aims to continue hot shooting streak against Dream

Cunningham's been known as a sharpshooter and her skills were on display heavily over the Fever's last two wins. Against the Connecticut Sun, the veteran Cunningham went on a heater in the last two minutes of the game, scoring 11 points in that span to lift the Fever to an 85-75 victory.

She erupted for 24 points on 6/7 from three point range in their win against the Tempo, with a +/- of 22 when on the floor. Cunningham is now 9 for her last 11 from downtown and looks to bring that scorching hot shooting streak on Thursday night against the Dream.

Clark's also continued to shoot the ball extremely well as of late, as she put up 21 points and 14 assists in their last win. She wasn't the only one to post a double-double in that one, as Aliyah Boston went for 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Fever (9-5) could bump the Dream (9-4) down to the third seed in the Eastern conference with a win on Thursday night.