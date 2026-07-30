How to Watch Fever vs Fire: Indiana Goes For Fifth Straight Win

The Indiana Fever have 16 games left to make a playoff push. They're in a great spot currently, sitting with an 18-10 record and have been on fire as of late. There was no need for adjusting following the All-Star break, as the Fever came away with a 105-95 win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell picked up where they left off, as they had 32 and 28 points respectively. Aliyah Boston was also on fire with 11 points in 10 minutes before going down with an injury early.

The Fever now continue their three-game road trip in Portland on Friday night against the Fire. They'll then finish off with a trip to Minnesota on Sunday.

Here's how to watch the Fever take on the Fire:

When: Friday, July 31

Time: 10pm ET

Where to watch: ION

Fever could take commanding lead in East with win on Friday

Indiana has remained near the top of the WNBA standings for the last few weeks. They're currently ties for fourth place with the Dallas Wings and remain 4.5 games back from the Minnesota Lynx. Their 18-10 record, however, is good for first in the Eastern conference.

It's been a two-team battle in the East between the Fever and Atlanta Dream, who are .5 game back from Indiana. The Fever are 8-2 over their last 10 games and have a four-game winning streak going. Atlanta has the same streak currently, but are 5-5 in their last 10. Their next matchup will be in two weeks, so there's a lot riding on the games in between.

It's a scary thought for other teams seeing how well the trio of Clark, Mitchell and Boston have played lately. The Fever's three All-Stars have been a nightmare to guard. Clark and Mitchell can't seem to miss from basically anywhere on the court. Clark had 32 points on 9/14 shooting with four threes against the Storm. Mitchell went 9/18 for 28 points.

Caitlin Clark over her last 4 games:



30.3 PPG

8.8 APG

4.3 3PM

2.5 STL + BLK

56/50/95% pic.twitter.com/xR7ZUur7S1 — Real App (@realapp) July 29, 2026

What makes Indiana dangerous is the consistent output from their bench. Sophie Cunningham posted 11 points against the Storm, as she's proven to be a reliable contributor. Cunningham's 9.4 points per game is the most she's had in a season since 2023 (11.3).

If the Fever want to win another championship, it all starts with continuing to keep the foot on the gas as the end of the regular season nears.