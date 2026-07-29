Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Take Turns Cooking Storm: Fever Takeaways

It was the Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell show once again. The Indiana Fever's electric duo took turns cooking the Seattle Storm en route to a 105-95 victory.

Clark got things started and led the team to an early cushion. She then carried the Fever with 16 points in the third quarter. The rest of the team had just 2 in that period. Clark had 32 points overall on an efficient 9-14 shooting. She has found her three-point stroke of late and stayed hot versus Seattle. Clark was 4-7 from deep and added 7 assists. She was aggressive in attacking in a variety of ways, which led to a 10-10 evening at the free throw line.

Kelsey Mitchell then erupted in the fourth quarter to help carry the Fever home. Mitchell was uncharacteristically quiet and struggling from the floor before the final frame, but she turned it on late to bring her streak of scoring 20 or more points to 12 games. She finished with 28 points—18 coming in the fourth.

The Fever backcourt continues to be an unstoppable combination for opponents to stop. "It's a flow state for both of us," Mitchell said after the pair totaled 60 points.

Monique Billings Has Best Game in Fever Uniform

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been an up and down season for Monique Billings since she signed with Indiana in the offseason, but the arrow is trending in the right direction, and Billings played as well as she has all year in the win over Seattle.

The Fever's starting power forward provided great energy on the glass, snaring 11 rebounds. She also was strong diving to the rim and finished when given the opportunity, contributing 14 points on 4-6 shooting.

Aliyah Boston Leaves Game With Injury

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was a downside to yet another Fever victory, it was Aliyah Boston having to exit early with a right lower leg injury. Boston has dealt with an injury to that leg since Unrivaled, but this appeared to be more related to to making contact with the floor.

Boston was tripped up about midway through the second quarter and seemed to bang her right knee on the court. She was listed as questionable to return, however, she did not make her way back into the game after that.

Aliyah Boston appeared to suffer a leg injury during Fever-Storm. pic.twitter.com/EnROrOISdn — espnW (@espnW) July 29, 2026

The Fever are now winners of six of their last seven games and boast the best offense in WNBA history to this point.

Indiana will face off with the Portland Fire next as they continue the West Coast road trip, but it is the Fever who enter that contest ablaze.