How to Watch Fever vs Liberty: Indiana Looks For Second Straight Commissioner's Cup Win

The Indiana Fever began the quest to defend their Commissioner's Cup trophy from last season. It started off well, as they took down the Atlanta Dream 83-71. The two games prior to Thursday's win were forgettable, so it was a relief for the Fever to get back into the win column.

For their second matchup in the Commissioner's Cup, Indiana will now head to New York for a meeting with the Liberty on Saturday. The Liberty come into this one on a three-game winning streak after a 3-4 start to the season. They've done all of this without star guard Sabrina Ionescu, who's been out due to injury.

Here's where to watch the Fever take on the Liberty:

When: June 6, 2026

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: CBS/Paramount+

With their defense being questioned during their west coast losing skid, the Fever shut that down immediately against Atlanta. The Dream's 71 points were the fewest the Fever allowed all season. Every player contributed, most notably Aliyah Boston with three blocks, setting up easy transition buckets on the other end.

The Fever's big three came to play, as Kelsey Mitchell (25) and Caitlin Clark (17) helped Boston (19) to combine for 61 of their 83 points.

Caitlin Clark looks to replicate success against Liberty from last outing

It's been almost an entire calendar year since Clark last faced the Liberty, as her 2025 season was cut short due to injuries. In her last outing against New York, Clark exploded for 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists while shooting 55% from the field.

The Indiana Fever hand the New York Liberty their first loss of the season, breaking a 9-0 win streak ✅



In her return, Caitlin Clark drops a near triple-double with 32 PTS, 8 REB, and 9 AST!



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/45iCUKrZuE — WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2025

Interestingly enough, that was also a Commissioner's Cup matchup. Clark posted 17 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists against the Dream on Thursday night, a good indication that she's heating back up after two rough away games.

Mitchell's explosion for 25 against the Dream is another solid sign that the Fever can become back-to-back Commissioner's Cup champions. If the team plays the same way they did against Atlanta from here on out, they can be amongst the best squads in the league.

Of course, New York still has Breanna Stewart's brilliance every night, as she's putting up nearly 19 points per game. However, it's notable to mention that three of the Liberty's four losses have come at home this season, so the Fever have to go into this knowing the home team is vulnerable at Barclays Center.