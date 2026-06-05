Aliyah Boston's New Offensive Wrinkle Paying Off For Fever

Before the 2026 WNBA season, Aliyah Boston indicated that she wanted to take more three-pointers for the Indiana Fever. And not only is Boston taking more threes than ever before, but she's making them at an extremely impressive clip.

Boston finished with 19 points in the Fever's June 4 win against the Atlanta Dream and made three of four three-point attempts. This put her three-point percentage at a staggering 42.9% for the season, which, if she can keep up throughout the year, would be one of the best rates of success in the entire league. And she's making 1.1 threes per game on 2.6 attempts.

Even if Boston can't keep this rate up, she has proved to opposing teams that they need to respect her ability to shoot from range. This adds another element of pressure to Indiana's offense, plus it creates more space in the paint for guards to penetrate.

Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston (7) | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

These numbers are even more impressive given how rare it was to see Boston shoot threes before this year. In 2025, she averaged 0.7 three-pointers attempted per game and converted them at a 20.7% clip. In her career, she has a 30.2% three-point percentage and averages 0.2 made threes per game, which shows not only how much her shooting has improved, but how much more confident she is in her shot.

Aliyah Boston's New Three-Point Prowess Was Earned in the WNBA Offseason

This didn't happen because of luck or chance. Clips of Boston working on her three-point shooting surfaced during the Fever's training camp earlier this year and had fans intrigued.

Aliyah Boston 3-point footage dot mov pic.twitter.com/FFVO1Yg3cs — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) April 24, 2026

Plus, she said, “I spent the offseason, honestly, just shooting a lot of threes. I know that’s something I want to be able to be ready to do consistently for the Fever. And so that was definitely my mindset and goal going into it... just getting a good amount of them up during a game," after an Unrivaled game back in January.

AB: “I spent the offseason honestly just shooting a lot of threes, I know that’s something I want to be able to be ready to do consistently for the Fever, and so that was definitely my mindset and goal going into it. I think 3-on-3 is definitely helping me continue to work on my… pic.twitter.com/v7odBp7QK1 — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) January 31, 2026

It will be interesting to see how defenses try to adapt to Boston's new offensive wrinkle. They can't overextend on her because she still has the capacity to attack the paint on reckless closeouts. Plus, teams will still want a rim protector near the paint, which is usually the person who'd be guarding Boston.

Regardless, this makes an already lethal Fever offense that much more potent, and makes Boston even more of an offensive juggernaut than she has already been to this point in her WNBA career.