How to Watch Fever vs Liberty: Indiana Seeks Win Against Commissioner's Cup Champs

The Indiana Fever are coming off of a thrilling victory against the Seattle Storm on Friday night. Indiana grabbed the first win of their four-game homestand, but it comes with a quick turnaround as they'll host the New York Liberty on Saturday night.

Friday's game was closer than the Fever would've liked, but it allowed for their stars to shine in the biggest moments. Kelsey Mitchell responded in a huge way after a loss, as she posted 30 points on 52% shooting from the field.

Of course, the big story of the night was Caitlin Clark's historic output. Clark, who'd been on a minutes restriction in the few games prior to Friday, went back to her regular workload and put on a show. Clark put up 45 points and 10 assists, the first 40 point, 10 assist game in WNBA history.

HAVE A NIGHT, @CaitlinClark22!



45 PTS (career-high)

10 AST

4 STL

2 BLK

6-10 3PM

11-18 FGM

IND W



She’s the first player in WNBA history to record 40+ PTS and 10+ AST in a game 🤯🚨 pic.twitter.com/191USjdrjn — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2026

Here's how to watch Clark and the Fever take on the Liberty:

When: Saturday, July 18

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: CBS/Paramount+

Caitlin Clark proved she's still one of WNBA's best in recent outing

With Clark in and out of lineups for the better part of July so far, there's been plenty of discourse surrounding her abilities. The player who literally was just named WNBA Player of the Month for June was being doubted by essentially everybody outside of the Fever fandom.

Any doubts were erased by her performance against the Storm. Her 45 points were a career-high, along with doing it on 61% shooting. And Clark did it all in under 30 minutes of action.

Perhaps the most impressive part of this was Clark's ability to keep her teammates involved while she's on fire shooting the ball. Her 10 assists directly helped Mitchell's 30 point output, along with Monique Billings' 16 points.

With Aliyah Boston out of the lineup on Friday, the Fever needed big performances from Clark and Mitchell. It's safe to say they made that happen, as they combined for 75 of the Fever's 110 points on the night.

that's our All-Star backcourt duo ❤️‍🔥



Caitlin Clark (45 PTS) and Kelsey Mitchell (30 PTS) combined for 75 of our 110 points tonight against Seattle. pic.twitter.com/ko3p8bR7QY — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 18, 2026

Boston is expected to return Saturday, but Indiana will still have to lean heavily on their other two All Stars once again against the Liberty. The workload may look slightly different considering it'll be a back-to-back, but Clark and Mitchell should be fine to take on the Commissioner's Cup champions at Gainbridge.

It's a good sign to see Clark have the night she did on Friday. Her three point shot looks to be back and appears to be playing freely again.