How to Watch Fever vs Lynx: Indiana Pushing For Strong Regular Season Finish

The end of the 2026 WNBA regular season is here. The Indiana Fever will wrap up with consecutive games against the league-best Minnesota Lynx. Currently sitting in fifth place, the Fever have to win their remaining games, paired with the Atlanta Dream losing at least once, to claim home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Indiana was embarrassed by the Washington Mystics on Sunday 93-77, in what was a poorly executed game all around. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 47 points, more than half of the Fever's output. Aside from Makayla Timpson's 13 points, no other Fever player reached double digits.

Indiana now hopes to quickly put that one in the rearview mirror. They'll have no choice with the Lynx coming to town. The Fever dropped their only meeting with the Lynx this season 108-100 back in August. If they want to end the regular season on a high note and roll into the playoffs with momentum, they'll need to go through Minnesota to do so.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Lynx on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, September 22

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: ESPN

Fever won't let one bad loss determine how rest of season goes

The Fever were blown out by the Mystics. If there's anything this team has shown this season, it's that they have short memories. The short term memory will come in handy, as Indiana can't harp on this bad loss with two meetings set against the Lynx to round out the regular season.

To look into more of the positives, Indiana already surpassed their win total from a year ago with two games remaining. There's been hiccups all season long, but the Fever have perservered through it all. Does it mean guaranteed playoff success? Absolutely not. However, the Fever are well equipped to make another deep playoff push, especially with Clark healthy this time around.

Speaking of Clark, she put a positive spin on things following their loss to the Mystics.

"I think for us, don't let this bother your confidence," Clark said. "Like this league is great. You know, you come back and we play the best team in the league two games to finish the regular season. I see that as an opportunity for us to have amazing confidence going into the postseason."

Indiana will look to carry that mentality into the rest of the week.