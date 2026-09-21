Caitlin Clark Sees 'Opportunity' in Fever Facing League-Leading Lynx After Loss

Following their disastrous 93-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Fever now see themselves staring down fifth place with a chance to lock in first round home-court advantage slipping away.

In a game that saw their worst first half performance of the season after trailing by as many as 26 points, the pressure remains high, at least, so it may seem to most people outside of the organization. As for the player's mentality, the spin was positive, particularly from star guard Caitlin Clark, who views this bump in the road as a needed step to have success in the playoffs.

"I think for us, don't let this bother your confidence. Like this league is great. You know, you come back and we play the best team in the league two games to finish the regular season. I see that as an opportunity for us to have amazing confidence going into the postseason," Clark said.

For Clark, the recipe for a successful turnaround is simple - the Fever have to take care of their own business and have short term memory when it comes to their brutal performance.

"Let's come out and let's try to dominate and feel good about ourselves and play two great games and have a great practice tomorrow. I think just remaining levelheaded and learning from this, but don't get down on yourself," she added.

Back-to-back Meetings With First Place Minnesota Lynx Loom

Clark's positive approach and leadership is just what the Fever will need in order to right the ship quick before the league-leading Lynx come to town for the first of their back-to-back stints.

The last time Indiana faced Minnesota, the Lynx squeaked out a 108-100 win back on August 2. The Fever played a solid game offensively led by Kelsey Mitchell's 37-point performance, but can't afford to give up another 100-point game to an explosive Lynx offense.

There's no doubt the Fever can hold their own with Minnesota, but consistency on the defensive side of things has been a big question mark all season. The Lynx have size in the middle (Napheesa Collier & Natasha Howard) that will challenge Aliyah Boston and company, combined with deep range sharp shooters in Kayla McBride and rookie sensation Olivia Miles.

Luckily, the Fever are known for having their own dose of offensive firepower, but they'll need to see contributions from more than Clark and Mitchell heading into the postseason, and as of late, they haven't seen much of that. Keeping pace with the Lynx will be crucial in each contest.

Playoff matchups and seeding are still to be determined along with getting right after a rough loss, making these final two home-and-home games against the Lynx that much more critical for the Fever.