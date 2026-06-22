How to Watch Fever vs Mercury: Indiana Looks to Stop Bleeding After Losing Streak

The Indiana Fever were rolling to begin the month of June, but things have quickly changed. As July nears, the Fever's defensive issues have come up once again, as they dropped their last two games, both to the Atlanta Dream.

In a home-and-home set, the Fever lost 108-101 at home on Thursday, then 113-96 in Atlanta on Saturday. They'll now have to quickly shift gears as the Phoenix Mercury come into town for two consecutive games as well, the first being on Monday night.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Mercury on Monday:

When: June 22, 2026

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: USA Network

As it has been all season, Stephanie White's job security has been questioned heavily amongst the fanbase after losses such as those against the Dream. For a defensive-minded head coach, Indiana has certainly not looked the part. Their 113 points surrendered to Atlanta on Saturday were a franchise record for the Dream.

Her fiery conversations with star Caitlin Clark during games doesn't help the narrative, either. Indiana's blown countless leads so far this season, hence why their high expectations coming into the season haven't been met yet. Something needs to change.

Stephanie White's coaching decisions come into question

Not only has Clark seemingly become frustrated with White's reluctance to challenge questionable foul calls made on the team's stars, Aliyah Boston has now been affected. In their last loss where Boston got into foul trouble, White declined to challenge her fifth foul and eventually the game got out of hand.

This is Aliyah boston’s fifth foul where Stephanie White refused to challenge and she had to sit down and basically the game got out of hand. Even the broadcasters were questioning her, not challenging yet. pic.twitter.com/RTjS2fUy3x — X coach anderson X (@coachandere6xa) June 20, 2026

White has also faced scrutiny for lineup decisions, rotation management, and overall strategy at times this season. For instance, after Clark got off to a great start in the most recent loss to Atlanta, putting up 13 points in the first quarter to build a lead, she only had two shot attempts in the second period. Not leaning into what's working on the court could be a factor in why the Fever haven't been able to put away games.

When Phoenix comes into town, expect some feistiness to take place, as Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner will not be given a warm welcome by the Fever faithful. The Mercury are led by Kahleah Copper, who's averaging 19.1 points per game and could give Indiana fits if their defense doesn't improve to where it should be.

Even with their two-game skid, the Fever remain in third place in the Eastern conference. Unfortunately, they allowed Atlanta to climb to first place with those two losses. Indiana's now 5-5 over their last 10 games and have the seventh-best record in the entire WNBA.

They need a win on Monday night to silence the noise for now.