Fever Collapses Put Spotlight on Stephanie White

When a team isn't meeting expectations, the first place the fingers start pointing is the head coach. Expect that to be the case for Stephanie White, after the Indiana Fever completely fell apart in a loss to the Atlanta Dream Saturday.

One game is nothing to panic about, but fans can now point to a pattern of blown leads, the same issues plaguing the team, and a seeming lack of identity.

Indiana went up 11 on a sick Kelsey Mitchell ankle-breaker that led to a three with 6:47 remaining in the second quarter versus Atlanta. They went on to lose by 17.

The Fever have now surrendered double-digit leads in 6 of the last 7 contests. They still were able to win several of them, including on Caitlin Clark's game-winner after giving up a 17-point advantage against the Washington Mystics, and in overtime over the Chicago Sky following a blown 19-point lead.

But when collapsing becomes a feature and not a bug, the focus shifts to the sidelines—especially when nearly every problem the Fever have is a recurring one.

Foul woes and defense remain issues for Indiana. And while coach White isn't out there committing fouls, she has not stood up for her star players in challenging recent questionable calls on Clark and Boston that have put them on the bench due to foul trouble.

This is Aliyah boston’s fifth foul where Stephanie White refused to challenge and she had to sit down and basically the game got out of hand. Even the broadcasters were questioning her, not challenging yet. pic.twitter.com/RTjS2fUy3x — X coach anderson X (@coachandere6xa) June 20, 2026

White also hasn't publicly argued that the contact her players are on the receiving end of, Clark in particular, isn't getting the same benefit of the whistle that the opposition does.

There comes a point where both Steph White & Caitlin Clark need to call out the abhorrent officiating in the post game - same way Becky Hammon & Breanna Stewart have done. It’s actually gotten so ridiculous pic.twitter.com/7zGBss6F7R — Sali Sasi (@SaliSasi312851) June 20, 2026

And then there's the defense. White has a reputation as a defensive coach, but the Fever continue to struggle on that end, and have lost three games this season when scoring at least 100 points.

They don't have the personnel to be stalwarts and any roster construction issues do not fall at her feet, still, the squad is failing to live up to her stated goals defensively.

Fever Need an Identity

Jun 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

It's hard to isolate the Fever's offense as a problem given the above, but they still often play like a team searching for its identity, hence the turnover woes in the third quarter against the Dream.

Indiana looks like a squad that bounces between two different styles at times: One that is more married to White's system, and one that is predicated on Clark handling and making decisions.

Clark previously suggested the team rely on more two-man action, which affords her the freedom to make plays and her teammates to play off of her. But Indiana hasn't stuck with that for extended stretches this year.

This hasn't halted Clark's production, as she is on a tear of late, but it has led to periods where she or one of their other stars is missing in action for a spurt of struggles.

Let's just say, if one were asked to summarize the Fever's play-style, the answer wouldn't come easy—which shouldn't be the case for a franchise with Clark at the helm.

I’ve long been hesitant to lay all this at the feet of Stephanie White but I’m ready to say this is gonna end with the organization having to either pick her or Caitlin



I don’t care about their interpersonal dynamic. Something is not working and you have title goals. — Andrew Giuntini-Haubner (@a_g_haubner) June 20, 2026

One thing they can all agree on is they want to play fast, which can't happen when fouling and not getting stops. As a result, their contender consideration is what is quickly dwindling away.

And when that happens, folks often look no further than the coach.