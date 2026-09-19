How to Watch Fever vs Mystics: Indiana Resumed Winning Ways After Break

The Indiana Fever certainly didn't show many signs of rust following the FIBA Women's World Cup intermission. Indiana got right back on track with a 103-85 victory over the Toronto Tempo on Friday night. It was business as usual, with the Fever's stars taking control of that matchup.

The dynamic duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell were on full display once again. Clark notched an impressive 28 points, 14 assists and six rebounds on the night, while Mitchell put up 33 points on 12/17 shooting. Mitchell became the WNBA record-holder for points in a single-season in the process by bringing her 2026 total to 1,034 and counting.

Indiana's high-powered offense lit up the scoreboard once again, as the contest was their 20th game this season scoring at least 100 points. They'll look to continue that success on Sunday against the Washington Mystics, a fellow playoff team.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Mystics this weekend:

When: Sunday, September 20

Time: 4pm ET

Where to watch: NBA TV

Indiana in race for home-court advantage in first round of WNBA playoffs

The Fever have already punched their ticket to the postseason, now the important part is heading into the playoffs with momentum. Not only that, but the top four teams gain home-court advantage through the first round of the playoffs. Indiana currently sits in fifth place, as they'd play the Atlanta Dream if the season ended today.

Indiana and Atlanta are truly in a battle for home-court advantage, as they have an identical 27-14 record. Both teams are also 8-2 over their last 10 games, so it's an extremely close race as the regular season comes to an end in just a few days.

Here's a look at the remaining schedules for both:

Indiana remaining games:

vs Washington

vs Minnesota

@ Minnesota

Atlanta remaining games:

vs Chicago

@ New York

@ New York

The Fever will play against two playoff teams in their remaining three games compared to Atlanta facing just one. It also doesn't help that Indiana will play the league-leading Lynx twice, as they dropped their only matchup this season last month.

However, the one advantage to that schedule is that the Fever and Dream are tied in head-to-head record and the next tiebreaker comes down winning percentage against teams over .500, so Indiana has a chance to pass Atlanta there.

This will be an interesting one to watch as the clock ticks down on the 2026 WNBA regular season. Indiana's shown they can win anywhere, but playing in front of the home crowd during the first round will help tremendously if they plan to win a WNBA championship.