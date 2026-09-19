Caitlin Clark Has High Praise for Kelsey Mitchell's 'Insane' Historic Run

The Indiana Fever picked up right where they left off securing a 103-85 victory over the Toronto Tempo on Friday night.

Kelsey Mitchell's 33-point night solidified her as the WNBA's new single-season scoring record holder, surpassing A'ja Wilson's record (1,021) set in 2024. In 41 games this season, Mitchell has tallied 1,034 points, which should certainly make her one of the leading candidates for this year's MVP award.

But perhaps no one has been blown away by Mitchell's career season more than her backcourt partner, Caitlin Clark, who spoke highly of her teammate following Mitchell's record-breaking night.

"Just super excited for her. I don't think people realize what she's done this year and how insane it's been. It's probably not talked about enough, especially in my opinion," Clark said.

"For her to score the ball consistenly every single night and how efficient she's doing it, like it's ridiculous. I've never seen anything like it. She's fast, she cuts well, but overall I think it's her consistency and to do it as a guard in this league is really difficult," she added.

Caitlin Clark is blown away by what Kelsey Mitchell has been able to do this season, including setting a new single-season scoring record:



"I find myself sometimes laughing out there when I throw her the ball." 🔥😂



(via @ScottCampsall) pic.twitter.com/6jCmZe0SRo — theScore (@theScore) September 19, 2026

Mitchell, who wasn't even aware that she had broken the record until after the game, was then showered in confetti by her teammates as she entered the locker room. Setting individual records isn't on Mitchell's mind as she turns her focus toward leading the Fever on a deep playoff run.

Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark Chemistry Makes Fever a Dangerous Playoff Opponent

The Fever have now improved to 27-14 on the season and have already clinched their spot in the playoffs. The race for the top four seeds and home court advantage is still very much on.

With just three games left in the regular season, the Fever are deadlocked with the fourth-seeded Atlanta Dream (27-14). The Dream currently hold the tiebreaker but the Fever can still take that back by finishing with a better winning percentage against teams over .500, and every opponent they face the rest of the way has a winning record. Indiana hosts the Washington Mystics and then has a home-and-home with the Minnesota Lynx.

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever will continue to rely heavily on Mitchell and Clark the rest of the way, even more so if they fail to clinch home court advantage in a best-of-three series during the opening round. Mitchell has scored more than 20 points for a WNBA record 25 consecutive games. Clark has registered more 25-point, 10-assist games this season than any player in WNBA history has recorded in an entire career.

Clark's lethal deep-range shooting and high basketball IQ force defenses to collapse while Mitchell's incredible speed allows her to drive and cut into open lanes, oftentimes off of a needle-thread Clark pass. When combining these skill sets, it undoubtedly creates a nightmare scenario for opposing teams.

Mitchell is averaging 25.2 points per game, second only to Wilson, and Clark is averaging 22.6 points and a league-high 8.5 assists per game.

The duo has set a WNBA record this season after scoring 20-plus points each in the same game 20 times. Regardless if it's the Dream, the Las Vegas Aces, or whoever draws the Fever in the first round, it'll be a tall task to slow down the Fever's high-powered backcourt.