How to Watch Fever vs Sky: Indiana Aims to Snap Losing Streak

The Indiana Fever have dropped their last two games. It's a significant dropoff, as Indiana won their previous five matchups before this past Sunday. The first loss came against the WNBA-best Minnesota Lynx, 108-100.

The Fever had three days of rest before their next game back home against the Las Vegas Aces. Up three with :04 remaining in regulation, Indiana gave up a game-tying three to Chelsea Gray to force overtime. Gray would come up huge again in extra minutes, hitting another three to win the game for Las Vegas.

It was a crushing loss, as Indiana was up by 20 at one point in the second quarter. The issues that haven't come up in awhile were evident once again on Thursday night. The Fever couldn't close out a game that they should've won. It didn't help that their supporting cast couldn't do more either.

They'll need to turn the page quickly, as they'll host the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon. Here's how to watch:

When: Saturday, August 8

Time: 3:30pm ET

Where to watch: ABC

Caitlin Clark takes blame for Aces loss, missed free throws

Caitlin Clark had a rough start against the Aces, but was able to bounce back. She ended the game with 20 points and 8 assists. However, Clark won't be looking back on this game fondly. Near the end of regulation, she missed two crucial free throws that would've iced the game for Indiana.

“Obviously, it just can't happen,” Clark said.“Those are free throws I usually make and certainly frustrating. Obviously, one of them gives us a two-possession lead and kind of caused my pain there, for sure, so that's on me.”

It wasn't just Clark who missed free throws, as Kelsey Mitchell went 1/2 at the line with less than 10 seconds left in regulation. Mitchell also didn't foul Gray on her shot attempt to send the game into overtime.

3 missed free throws between Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark



Unreal pic.twitter.com/Dq20vzQyDK — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 7, 2026

The Fever haven't dropped too far in the standings after these losses. However, they've surrendered their lead in the East to the Atlanta Dream by 0.5 game. Sitting at 19-12 isn't bad but Indiana knows they could be better if they executed down the stretch numerous times this season.

Indiana now heads to Chicago to take on the 12-19 Sky on Saturday afternoon. They'll then come back for a mini homestand against the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings as the regular season soon draws to a close. The Fever need to make sure losses like these don't happen again.