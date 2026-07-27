How to Watch Fever vs Storm: Indiana Aims to Continue Momentum After All-Star Break

The Indiana Fever have their work cut out for them. The All-Star break has come and gone, with three of the Fever's stars having taken part. The focus now shifts towards the second half of the season, as Indiana has 17 games remaining to earn a spot in the playoffs.

They certainly went into the All-Star break with tons of momentum. With Caitlin Clark becoming healthy at the right time, she and Kelsey Mitchell, along with Aliyah Boston, were able to steamroll through opponents.

Indiana won seven of their last nine games before the All-Star break, bringing their record to 17-10 on the season. That's good for fifth place in the WNBA, with the top eight teams being allowed into the playoffs by the end of the regular season.

Indiana will begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday night against the league-worst Seattle Storm. Here's how to watch:

When: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 9:30pm ET

Where to watch: ESPN

Fever better equipped for playoff push this year with healthy Caitlin Clark

The All-Star game featured Mitchell as a starter for Team Coop, while Clark and Boston were starters on Team Spoon. Here's how the Fever big three fared:

Mitchell: 28 points (game-high), 4 rebounds, 5 steals

Clark: 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds

Boston: 0 points, 1 rebound (5 minutes played)

Indiana will now lean on their three-headed monster for a prominent playoff push. As it stands now, the Fever lead the Eastern conference, one game ahead of the Atlanta Dream. If the playoffs began today, Indiana would face the four-seeded Dallas Wings.

Last year, Indiana was one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals, as they lost to the eventual champions in the Las Vegas Aces. Last season was remarkable considering Clark missed most of the year due to injuries. Now that she's healthy, the expectation should be a championship.

Kelsey surprises CC on the broadcast interview:

Kelsey - "We like a trio, we built bonds overtime for so many years to come. I think that the more and more we gel together, the greatness is going show itself. I think that our relationship as people is what makes the greatness… pic.twitter.com/IoGnoFLydF — Kaitlyn 📊🏀 (@zulueditsae) July 26, 2026

It was evident just how close the trio of Clark, Mitchell and Boston were at All-Star weekend. That Fever locker room, despite the outside noise, has proven to be bonded. They'll need to lean on that as the final stretch of the regular season nears, along with the playoffs.

The Fever have truly looked unstoppable as of late with their big three rolling. Even though the Storm are the literal worst team in the league as of now, they did give Indiana a scare in their last matchup. Clark posted a career-high 45 points in that game to power the Fever past the Storm 110-107.

With the young talent Seattle has, they'll come out firing again. It's up to Indiana to show that they haven't slowed down at all following the break.